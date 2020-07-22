Can CBD Use Improve Workplace Morale?

The number of people using CBD in their daily lives is on the rise. CBD has become widely touted for its effectiveness in relieving pain and anxiety, and for its anti-inflammatory properties. A couple of years ago, Trump passed the 2018 farm bill, which legalized the sale and cultivation of hemp at the federal level, and thrust CBD products into the mainstream as they are now widely available in many retail stores and online.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a product that is obtained from hemp, known as Cannabis Sativa L. plants. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is another component also found in hemp plants, is psychoactive, and what makes the narcotic effect take place. CBD, on the other hand, is not a psychoactive substance and carries a lot of therapeutic benefits.

CBD is one of over 100 different compounds, or cannabinoids, found in cannabis. It is a naturally occurring substance that is used in products such as tinctures or edibles to elicit a feeling of calm and relaxation. Further, studies suggest that CBD can be used to help chronic pain.

For decades, employee’s health and well-being haven’t always been a priority. In fact, companies have often sacrificed mental health to the detriment of what they believe was productivity. However, the more scientists research the implications of the modern working environment on the human brain, the more obvious it becomes that we need a change in this mentality.

The daily grind of a job with, its accompanying demands to get work done on time and quickly, can lead to both mental and physical distress for working individuals. Keeping this in mind, it is plausible to consider the benefits of CBD in the workplace. Let us explore the potential benefits of using CBD to make your workday better and more productive.

CBD for a boost of morning energy

It probably takes a little boost to get most of us started in the morning. For a lot of us, this boost can be found in a quick work out, a cup of coffee, or maybe even a cold shower. Maybe it is time to consider using CBD as your morning pick me up. The many health benefits of CBD, coupled with the fact that it is safe and legal, make it an exciting and attractive option to consider mixing into your daily routine.

The use of CBD to improve mental clarity and motivation are novel. It is a popular myth that CBD is a powerful sedative. It is true that when taken in large doses CBD can cause drowsiness, however, when taken in moderate doses CBD can be invigorating, keep you mentally alert and boost your energy levels.

Although CBD has been called an all-in-one magic potion, it is important to understand exactly how CBD can be introduced into your daily schedule to boost mood and productivity. If you want to learn more, this Kyro primer on CBD oil has some good information.

CBD helps reduce pain

Millions of people suffer from job-related pains every day and this can negatively impact not only an individual‘s quality of work but also other aspects of life like their body, their mind, and their social life. A recent survey on workplace stress found that 60% of its participants reported experiencing the end of day neck pain. The same survey also reported that many workers suffered from headaches due to occupational pressures and some form of back pain.

Many people combat pain with CBD as it is known for its anti-inflammatory and stress-relieving properties.

CBD to help reduce anxiety

Stress and anxiety can have many negative impacts on the workplace. A study led by the World Health Organization estimated that without worldwide improvements to mental healthcare, 12 billion working days will be lost to anxiety and depression, and through 2030.

With our daily hectic schedules and demands of life, many of us can be easily distracted, feel anxious, stressed, and overwhelmed with things. When you are dealing with this sort of stress, your ability to focus on anything aside from a negative state of mind is greatly compromised.

CBD has been shown to help with anxiety and a study found a positive effect of CBD when used to reduce anxiety experienced during workplace events. Additional research shows that CBD oil may help mitigate the effects of social anxiety making it easier for a person to speak in public.

CBD for focus and creativity

CBD may help busy parents and professionals attain focus while performing tasks. While it is not known yet how CBD improves focus, we can go by the experiences of users and make some conclusions. It seems that CBD may reduce the mental chatter that sometimes gets in the way of flow and focus, all the while possibly increasing creativity.

Many CBD users describe their creativity improving over time while others have reported an increase in the ability to pick up seemingly unrelated trends. This could be a result of CBD having neuroplastic qualities, according to some studies.

CBD to improve sleep

Sleep is an essential part of everybody’s health. If we do not get an average of 6-8 hours of sleep every night, we run the risk of being tired and irritable the next day at work and not functioning to our optimal potential. Getting the right amount of consistent sleep is important to reduce the risk of heart disease, improve our concentration, and help us maintain healthy weight levels.

Some studies have also suggested that CBD may help with common sleep disorders such as insomnia and aid in improving our overall quality of sleep, as CBD triggers specific receptors in the body that governs our sleep and wake cycle.

The links between CBD productivity are made more obvious when the direct effects it has on improved sleep and anxiety relief are explored. The fact that CBD can improve mental cognition and clarity makes its possibilities limitless. Whether you choose to use CBD to start or finish your day, it is a natural and safe option that will help you attain the motivation, productivity, and balance you have been seeking in all of those coffee cups.

CBD is a universal product for reducing symptoms, treating various diseases, and improving overall well-being. However, like any other medicine, it has some side-effects depending on the individual. It is recommended that you consult a doctor before deciding to introduce CBD into your routine.

Royce Calvin Royce is as passionate about Internet Marketing as he is with his ever-present cup of Starbucks coffee.

