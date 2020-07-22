Affordable Gift Ideas That Are Workplace Appropriate

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

Choosing a perfect inexpensive gift for your co-workers can sometimes pose a challenge. You don’t want to get too personal, spend too much, or give something offensive to the people who work with you and are quite close to you. But that doesn’t mean that you have to be stuck with boring gift cards or baked goods.

Although workplace gift-giving is not really considered mandatory, many people like exchanging gifts especially during the holidays.

Gift giving in the workplace can be a minefield if not navigated properly and making the wrong move may create problems with co-workers. On the other hand, making the right moves can boost morale, improve relationships, and give everyone in your workplace something to celebrate.

There are some things you should keep in mind before delving into buying gifts for your co-workers. One of the first things you should check is the office gift-giving policy and learn about the unwritten rules in your office too. Find out a few examples of gifts given in previous years so you can get a sense of the price range and get to know what the gift-giving culture is like in your company.

Be thoughtful with the gifts that you give, you spend hours each week interacting with your co-workers and you should use this opportunity to show them how much you care about them. You should also keep in mind to have an appropriate budget so that your coworker does not feel the need to give you an expensive gift too, as it might make them uncomfortable. If you plan on giving gifts to people who are special to you, do it in private.

Try to respect the price limits on gift exchanges especially if you and your co-workers have agreed on a budget or price-limit. If you show up with a cashmere blanket or an e-reader while everyone else is exchanging funny mugs and socks, you are likely to make other people uncomfortable. Conversely, if everyone is exchanging gifts they genuinely hope people will enjoy, you might violate the spirit of the exchange if you show up with a gag gift and may cause someone to go home feeling slighted.

Here are five appropriate gift ideas that are affordable, while also being workplace appropriate:

1. Subscription as a Gift

Most gifts are one and done, but monthly subscription boxes are on the rise and your gift can literally keep on giving. With subscriptions to everything from coffee, cheese, and even stationery, there is an option for every personality and every need.

In a nutshell, a subscription box is a brilliant way to try out new products, indulge in a favorite hobby, or simply treat your co-worker to a unique monthly experience.

Subscription boxes are great because you always get more while paying less so you get the most out of the gifts while saving money. It also has the element of surprise for the receiver as they can wait in anticipation for a new unknown gift every time! And the list of items is endless, from everyday essentials, fitness/health, tech, food, and even many niche items.

2. Plants and Succulents.

If your co-worker or desk-mate doesn’t already have a plant, rest assured they would probably like one, and giving succulents and plants is a great gift to brighten up the workspace. According to science, it may make them happier just to see the plans every day!

Alternatively, you can give real-life looking artificial succulents to spruce up a dreary desk if you think watering a plant every day might be too much for someone. This will give the added benefit of having a beautiful environment to work in.

3. Unique Birthday Gift Box

Birthday gift boxes and sets have been around for ages and are a classic way of giving one or two small gifts. You can combine, for example, a mug of their favorite sports team with a cute pair of socks that have meaning to your co-worker or is an inside joke that you share.

Nowadays there are many reasonable gift sets with all kinds of combinations available. Check out this birthday gift box set from No Cold Feet to find some cute ideas for gift-giving. Make sure you include a book recommendation with these ultra-cozy socks.

4. Books

Books will probably be the most evergreen form of gift-giving and you can gift anything from your favorite book to a recipe book to a coffee table book, all of which should be well within anybody’s budget. If you work with someone who is concerned with self-progress or who is especially ambitious they would love a daily planner organizer.

Book of the month subscriptions are also getting increasingly popular and you can give them a three-month subscription that has curated, must-read books and new releases that get delivered straight to the subscriber’s doorstep!

5. Humidifiers and Diffusers

A large part of a day is spent in the office and humidifiers and diffusers are a great addition to office spaces. Humidifiers help you avoid dry or stuffy air and helps prevent the transfer of germs as well. They also help with chapped skin hands and lips.

Essential oil diffusers can encourage a sense of comfort and tranquility in your personal space. They also help to clear the mind and unwind, while smelling great! There are plenty of adorable designs and sizes available to perfectly fit anywhere in the office or desk.

Now that you have an idea of what to give to your co-workers, remember that nobody should feel left out and that you smile and say thank you for any gift that you might receive. If you receive a gift, make sure to give one in return or at least write a thank you note.

Proper gift-giving can be a very positive work experience so we must make it a thoughtful and appropriate one. Affordable gift-giving is very possible and in fact, it makes sure that you include everyone that you work with. After all your friends at work are the ones who help you deal with the daily challenges and drama at the office, so treat them well!

