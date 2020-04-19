A Beginner’s Guide to Remote Worker Management

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more companies had explored the possibility of remote work.

Thanks to the pandemic, companies are forced to confront remote work as millions of people around the world need to stay home in order to curb the spread of the disease.

Your employees are going to go through a period of adjustment now that they’re working from home. Your worker management strategies are going to shift and change as well.

Here are some of the top tips to make sure your employees remain productive and engaged in work.

1. Be Empathetic

Everything has changed in a matter of days. Schools are closed and parents are trying to homeschool the kids, maintain a sense of normalcy, and get their jobs done.

Workforce management starts with empathy. You need to cut your employees a little slack as everyone is adjusting.

That doesn’t mean that you can’t hold them accountable. You have to strike a balance between the two.

2. Keep a Regular Schedule

The biggest challenge that employees face is the loss of structure in the day. People are completely thrown off. They don’t have their regular gym schedule since gyms are closed.

They don’t have a structured time to go into the office every day. It seems like this is a vacation because the kids are home and there’s nowhere to go.

You can manage your employees by making a regular schedule. Start off the day with a quick 15-minute conference call between you and your team.

That will give employees an incentive to get out of bed, get dressed, and get ready to work. You can also schedule things like an individual weekly check-in to make address any concerns or issues that your employees face.

3. Make Technology Front and Center

Remote work depends on using the right tools. You need to have a communication or messaging tool. You can also use a free conference call service for your team meetings.

It’s tempting to use technology to micromanage your employees. You could use tools to see when they logon and logoff your systems.

If you do that, you’re sending the message that you don’t trust your employees to get the job done. That will make employees check out and disengage faster.

4. Set Clear Guidelines and Expectation

How can you manage your remote workers without micromanaging? It’s up to your leadership to set clear expectations and guidelines.

Some managers are fine with employees working anytime as long as the job gets done. Other employers want to make sure that employees are available during regular business hours.

5. Have a Remote Happy Hour

The one thing that employees miss about being in the office is the camaraderie. It can be isolating for some employees, especially those who live alone.

A virtual happy hour can be a great way to keep your remote workforce engaged.

Remote Worker Management Tips

This is a challenging time for everyone, and no one knows how long this will last. In the meantime, your business can still operate thanks to remote work technology.

Remote worker management starts by setting clear expectations for your team to follow. It also helps to maintain a regular schedule and a sense of normalcy in the midst of chaos.

