9 Tips to Stand Out with an Email to Your Potential Employee

When you want to find the right person for the job, communication is key. With so many emails going unanswered these days you need to know the secrets of the pros that will have prospective employees reading every word you have to say.

Take a look at these proven tips from the recruitment professionals, and you’ll know everything there is to know about ensuring you stand out to prospective employees.

Avoid failed merge fields that show your email is just a generic template

There’s nothing worse than receiving an email that’s obviously just a poorly deployed template. Take the time to create something unique and original so that you stand out for all the right reasons.

Only then will you be able to catch the discerning eye of the specialist that you want to hire. Remember that these people have a lot of options, so you need to go above and beyond if you’re going to get their attention.

Add a personal touch by introducing yourself

You need to use your email as a chance to introduce yourself. That way the recipient will know there’s a personal point of contact should they wish to take things further. It may not sound like a big step forward, but you’ll be removing one of the main bits of friction that stops people from getting in touch with you. If they don’t know who to speak to, it has to be a pretty special opportunity for them to justify spending the time chasing down leads.

Take the time to explain what your company does so the reader knows who you are

All of the best copywriting services will be able to tell you what they do and why, and that’s exactly what your business needs to do. Never fall into the trap of thinking that everyone will know what you do. And you certainly want to avoid thinking that people who haven’t heard of you before aren’t worth looking into further.

Take a little bit of time in the opening section of your email to outline who you are, and what you do. That way you’ll immediately have the attention of the people you want to connect with.

Gear your email around scheduling a call or meeting to discuss things further

You need to push things along because your email is a lot more than a quick social call. Don’t be afraid to explicitly ask to schedule a call or a meeting, and always do so in a way that makes it clear that you’re open to answering any questions they may have.

Create an opportunity-focused subject line that gets your email opened

The subject line is the opening gambit, so you need to get it absolutely perfect if you’re going to be able to maximize your chances of finding the right person. Research has shown there are a few tried and tested ways to write a subject line that will get your email opened. Familiarize yourself with the following 3 key points and you’ll be off to a great start:

Keep the length to 2-6 words so that you keep thinks precise and concise

Use the word ‘opportunity’ in a natural way that shows the reader you have something to offer them

Avoid urgent or ridiculous claims that will make your email look like spam

Avoid the dreaded spammy look by getting input from multiple people

No one likes spam, and it’s a wonder that people still bother sending it. Most of the time it not only goes unopened, but it actually puts people off the brands that are sending it. If you want to ensure that your emails stand out, then you need to have the input of a few different people.

This should help you home in on a look that is clean, crisp, and professional; as opposed to the overly busy and hectic look of spam.

Research the individual and tell them how their experience is relevant

As someone looking to hire the best in your field, you need to engage the candidates. Research their personal experience and employment history so that you can create a profile of their skill set. You can then drop in key pieces of information that show you have done your research and know they’ll be a good fit from day one.

There are several advantages to doing this:

It will ensure you target people who are suitable for your company

You will be able to add the personal touch to your emails so you stand out

The candidate will be flattered that you’ve taken the time to seek them out

Add expansive details in a link so that your email is short and succinct

If you want to be able to get across a whole host of information in as few words as possible, the best approach is to embed a link. Paint a picture of what you do and why you want the candidate, and then position the link as their chance to learn more.

Not only does this allow you to direct the reader to your site, but it also keeps your email short and to the point. Everyone is put off when opening an email that goes on for about 15 minutes, and most people won’t get to the end. Keep things short and sweet and you’ll be able to avoid this common pitfall.

Write a 10-word followup email to go out a week later

When you want to find the best and brightest you need to be persistent. These are individuals with a multitude of different options, so you’re going to have to be patient if you want to connect with them.

A quick 10-word followup that asks if the opening is of interest, and directs them to a link where they can learn more, is all you need. That way you’re gently nudging them to take a look at something, and avoiding the risk of coming across as over-zealous or spammy. Just what you need to do if you want to land the ideal candidate for your latest opening.

