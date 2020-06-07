5 PEO Companies in California You Want to Work With

Like any state, California has many businesses trying to succeed in a competitive and challenging world. PEO services in California can help small companies trying to be successful. There are many things to consider when you compare PEO offers to make sure that they will meet your business needs.

Professional employer organization (PEO) services can help with HR tasks, such as onboarding employees to termination of employees, benefits administration, compliance and workers compensation management, risk mitigation, tax and payroll processing, and many more features. You will want a PEO company that offers the HR solutions your business needs, and that knows the regulations in California.

PEO companies specialize in different clients but finding the best one that suits your needs takes some research. Below are five PEO companies in California that you want to work with if you are considering working with a PEO service.

1. CoAdvantage

CoAdvantage is an excellent choice for small to medium-sized businesses that are looking for a reliable long term partner for HR and benefits. CoAdvantage offers clients a trustworthy, modern service that is suited for companies that want PEO solutions. The HR and benefits packages at CoAdvantage are comprehensive and accommodating, which is a lifesaver for consultants or start-up companies.

CoAdvantage are HR experts as their outsourcing partner to administer payroll, benefits, HR functions, and workers compensations. The PEO services with CoAdvantage are flexible and allow business owners and managers to focus on growing their business.

2. TriNet

TriNet is a PEO service that is well known, as it is one of the first organizations that spotlighted using the PEOs into the public spotlight. TriNet offers reliable, well-rounded PEO solutions to employers for their HR needs.

The PEO service offers flexibility that provides you with the ability to cancel services with a 30-day notice, and no long-term contracts. TriNet provides various services, including worker’s compensation, human resources support, payroll, employee benefits, employee onboarding, retirement plans, and 401 (k) options, and other benefit perks, such as commuter benefits.

TriNet has experts in general service areas, such as HR, payroll benefits, and compliance. TriNet’s payroll systems are user-friendly, with access to specialists for questions, and can handle payroll taxes to help with business’s needs.

3. Justworks

Justworks is known for its intuitive software. Justworks is new to the PEO service world but offers a versatile software solution for managing employees and HR details. Justworks is a PEO company that provides technology-first PEO solutions that focus on payroll, HR, and advanced resources for HR and business needs. Justworks helps businesses create happy and healthy teams by handling business’s payroll, benefits, compliance, and HR so that business owners have more time to learn and grow their business.

Justworks is a growing company that offers transparency, trust, and experts, to help simplify your payroll, benefits, HR, and compliance needs. Justworks can provide easy-to-use products for both yourself and your employees.

4. Insperity

Insperity offers straightforward solutions with any unnecessary frills. Insperity is a PEO service that provides small businesses with personalized coverage and comprehensive service options. With Insperity, companies have access to over 3,000 training resources and services, such as payroll processing, HR solution, benefits administration, and risk management.

Insperity offers extensive services for human resources, human capital management, workers compensation, employee onboarding, payroll, government compliance, and workforce optimization. With assistance from Insperity, your business can get help with overhauling various business processes and help with making your company run more efficiently.

5. ADP Total Source

ADP TotalSource has been a PEO service providing HR experience for six decades. They are known for their payroll software. ADP TotalSource has helped lots of businesses with their payroll and human capital management needs. ADP is known for its ability to help small businesses, and offer services in risk management, payroll, benefits administration, and HR outsourcing. ADP TotalSource is accredited by the IRS and Employer Services Assurance Corporation and has an excellent reputation for customer service, employee self-service, and HR services.

Clients of ADP TotalSource have access to a variety of technology that can streamline and automate your business processes, including the mobile app and employee self-service portals. With ADP TotalSource, businesses have access to a specialized consultant, HR experts, and more. You can add-on services, such as full-service recruitment and organizational development consultation, to your packages depending on your business needs.

How to Determine Top-Rated PEO Companies

PEO companies offer different services, and their HR solutions vary depending on the company and business needs. Generally, businesses turn to a PEO company for help with the following services:

Tax and payroll processing

HR regulation compliance assistance or management

Workers compensation insurance

Health insurance options

Safety compliance and risk management

Time, attendance, and productivity tracking tools

Recruiting and onboarding support

Customer service and feedback

Advantages of Using a PEO Company

There are advantages to using a PEO company to help your small business or medium-sized business grow:

Less Paperwork – using PEO services decreases the load of paperwork you have to deal with every day.

Saving on Insurance Costs – PEOs can negotiate better rates with business providers to ensure your employees have a cost-effective, comprehensive benefits package.

Handling Compliance and Legal Issues – Using a PEO company can help you navigate through any regulations when you are managing compliance and legal issues with employees.

How to Select a PEO Company?

To select a PEO company following these guidelines:

Verify the PEO company has a certificate of insurance

Validate the services the PEO will offer.

Meet with the PEO company to confirm their services

Check the company’s references and reviews, and verify that they are paying payroll taxes

Confirm the cancellation process for the PEO and your business

Final Thoughts

PEO companies help businesses with payroll administration, human resources, risk mitigation, compliance, and other services. Trying to decide if a PEO company is the right choice for your business can seem like a hard decision, but it doesn’t need to be. Still, if you are struggling with employees, and spending more time dealing with employee and administrative tasks, than on growing your business, then you should consider a PEO company.

Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

