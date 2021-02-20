5 Invaluable Tech Tools for Your HR Department

Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

Human resource departments are invaluable. Their work has a significant impact on the rest of your business, as well as all of its employees. Nowadays, there is a lot of HR work that can be done with simple software solutions or pieces of technology but investing in the right tech for your individual HR department is essential for the department’s health, but for wider organizational operations. This list covers five tech tools that are invaluable for HR departments around the world, but you will likely have different options for solutions providers – make sure you research thoroughly and make the best choice for your current department, as well as your forecasted HR department in 5 years’ time.

1, Personal Computer

This might sound like a no-brainer in 2021 but still necessary to promote the use of a personal computer, as it is the most invaluable tech tool for any HR department anywhere (besides, perhaps, a calculator in companies that still use mountains of paper with no information processing). In the modern-day and the developed world, your HR employees do not just need a computer. They need a reliable computer of a high quality.

A recent study has found that the average US worker wastes 22 minutes a day dealing with IT-related issues. What could be done in those 22 minutes? That’s almost 2 hours a week and seven and a half hours a month. It’s a big problem, especially for HR departments, when that time trickles down to impact all business workers. Many HR departments are now switching to an all in one pc, as they tend to be far more durable and reliable than their laptop counterparts.

2. Employee Engagement Technology

Employee engagement has an impact across your business, effecting:

Customer satisfaction

Employee turnover

Productivity rates

Innovation

Company culture

The difficulty with employee engagement is that it tends to be very difficult to gauge without employee engagement monitoring technology. A range of different tech tools on the market enables you to track employee engagement – ranging from apps to surveys.

Human Resource Management System

Human Resource departments need to deal with a wealth of information. As a result, human resource management systems have evolved to help HR departments deal with massive data quantities, presenting them in easy-to-digest forms. There are also human resource information systems (HRIS), which are more data-driven solutions.

Recruitment Software

Recruitment software tries to streamline the whole hiring process. It allows you to do everything from posting job adverts, processing applications, managing candidates, arranging interviews, and more – all through one easy-to-manage portal. This is important when considering that the hiring time from a job opening to an accepted offer is 10-12 weeks – so any technology that speeds up this process is invaluable.

Payroll Software

Issues with payroll have a big knock-on effect on employees.

Research has found that 88% of workers who have been paid late reported having a negative perception of their employer. And 49% of workers who experienced two payroll processing problems begin searching for a new job. Payroll software allows you to automatically calculate and track paychecks, deductions, time off, and more.

