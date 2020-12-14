How to Maintain Healthy Relationships with Clients

Photo by Pavel Danilyuk from Pexels

Clients are an integral part of any business, especially in B2B where longer relationships are often developed. They can contribute to the long-term profitability of your business but can also have a detrimental impact too. Therefore, it’s vital that your company maintains a healthy relationship with its current clients and there are multiple ways to achieve this.

Going the Extra Mile

You want to show your client that you’re willing to go the extra mile for them and make sure they know how much you appreciate their business. You can show your gratitude for them in a number of ways. Take them out for dinner the next time they’re in town. Send thoughtful gift hampers over the holidays. If you are feeling generous (once the pandemic is over), give them roundtrip tickets to a major city in Europe or treat them to a stay in a luxury serviced apartment in Singapore. You shouldn’t take any of your clients for granted, so be prepared to put the work in so they’ll want to keep doing business with you.

Honest Communication

You need to ensure consistent communication with your client. The more honest and concise you are with them in the early stages of your relationship, the less misunderstandings you are likely to have going forward. Furthermore, it’s important to communicate regularly because establishing a good rapport makes communications down the line much more fluent. It can be easy to forget there’s a person behind all the emails, so don’t forget to be kind to your clients. Patience and manners can go a long way. Though it is a business relationship so be sure to keep it professional. Be kind, but self-assured.

Understand Their Needs

The more you communicate with your client, the more you’ll understand one another. You’ll know exactly what they’re looking for from your company and you can take action to deliver their needs. Considering this, you should be aiming to make the client’s life easier. For instance, if your client wants to suggest their edits quickly – create a collaborative document online. Or when you’re seeking regular communication with them, make sure you’re using a platform that works best for your client. The better your understanding is of them, the more you can pre-emptively act to suit their needs.

Be Proactive

Mistakes happen, but don’t focus on what went wrong, focus on how you can make it right. When actions don’t go to plan, offer solutions, not excuses. It’s easy to pass the blame rather than face the problem head-on. But your client will appreciate swift action rather than flimsy hypotheticals. Apologize for your mistake, communicate with your team about how you’re going to fix it, and let the client know. Sincerity and honesty can go a long way.

The relationship between a company and its clients is one of the most fundamental aspects of a business. Don’t take your clients’ business for granted and put the work in to show you appreciate them.

Royce Calvin

