How To Deal With Your Interior Design Clients Entirely Remotely

If you work as an interior designer, then you will know about the importance of working with your clients to design their rooms in a desirable way. However, you may need to work with your clients remotely, which will pose some challenges. If you’re working entirely remotely, then we have some advice to help you deal with your clients.

Establish Consistent Communication

If you’re going to work with clients remotely, then you need to make sure that you establish consistent communication with them. This means that you need to stay in contact with your clients in a way that works for both of you. For example, you could use email, text messages, phone calls and even video calls to talk with each other.

You should make sure that you use the approach that works the best for your clients. For example, if your client wants to send text messages, then you should use that channel. This way, you can easily communicate with each other and get in contact if you or they need a quick answer to a question.

Discuss Their Needs and Desires

Remember that interior design focuses on using your knowledge with space, colors and furniture to make their rooms as appealing as possible. However, above all else, you need to make sure that the design will make your clients happy. They are the ones that will use and see the rooms, so you need to meet their needs and desires.

This comes down to talking with your clients to find out exactly what they want from you. For example, do they have a specific theme in mind? Is there a type of furniture that they don’t want? What will they use the room for? Do they want any specific striking features? Make sure that you ask plenty of questions to find out what your clients want.

Get Pictures and Measurements of the Room

It can be difficult to work with a client if you don’t know what the room looks like. Due to this, you should ask the client to take pictures of the room and include measurements so you can see how big it is. This will allow you to keep the space available in mind and avoid getting furniture that’s too large for the room.

Make sure that your clients send you pictures from different angles. This will give you an idea of the lighting in the room, the position of the windows and even the position of the closets. This way, you can choose furniture that will complement the room while working with the size available to you.

Use Virtual Tools

Remember that you can use virtual tools to show off your ideas to your clients. For example, many remote interior designers will software to create a virtual version of the room and show where they can put the different furniture. This also gives you the opportunity to try out different ideas and options until you find one that works.

Many interior designers will use an image of the room and the software to add different furniture to show your clients your ideas for the room. This way, you can visibly show your clients your ideas so they can get a better idea of what you want to do. This will allow you both to be on the same page during the process.

Provide Multiple Options

Remember that you should always present your clients with different options for their rooms. This should involve similar furniture, different ideas for space usage and variations on what the client wants. This way, the client can easily look through the options, see what they like and make a choice based on your recommendations.

Don’t feel offended or upset if your clients don’t like your current ideas. Instead, you should ask them what they don’t like, what they want to change and how you can adjust the room to meet their needs. This will allow you to work with your clients and ensure that they get the interior design that they want.

Be Patient

Remember that challenges and problems will arise as you work remotely on interior design. This means that you will need to improve your patience so you can work through those problems and provide for the needs of your clients. After all, technology can sometimes mess and cause set backs, so you should be ready to deal with those situations.

For example, your design program may mess up or where you can’t get in contact with your clients. If this happens, then you need to remain patient and wait until the program works or until the clients respond. This way, you can work past any technical issues and provide the best remote services possible.

Conclusion

Remember that an interior designer doesn’t need to visit the home to help clients with their design choices. Instead, you can use these tips to effectively work with your clients so that they will feel satisfied with your work. As you do so, you can provide the best services available through your remote work while providing a quality experience to your clients.

