Time Management Tips for People Working From Home

If you’re just starting out your online business, chances are you’re doing it from the comfort of your home. And it’s perfect – you have the time to prepare your lunch, clean a little bit, while working at the same time. Somehow, it feels like you have time for everything. Yet, you really don’t. You keep struggling with the deadlines, as well as pushing yourself to work.

You’re not the only one. All people who are working from home, especially those who are trying to build their own business felt like this at some point. One of the ways to tackle the issue is to get an office, but this is a costly option, and most beginner businesses can’t afford it. However, there’s another way – improving your time management skills.

Create a Schedule and Stick With It

The fact that you’re working from home and running your own business doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have working hours and a schedule to stick to. Get up every morning at the same time, start working at the same time, take your breaks regularly and finish your work on the dot.

Although the beauty of working from home is to have flexibility, sticking to a schedule will help you organize your time more effectively.

Make a To-Do List

Create a to-do list for every day of the week. Write down all the tasks you need to handle throughout the day, list them from most to least important, and do them all. Each time you remove something from your list you’ll get a sense of accomplishment, and it will motivate you to keep working.

Additionally, you can pair your to-do list with a time tracker for work and track how much time you spend on these tasks on a daily basis. And while we’re on the subject, let’s see how you can use this tool in other cases.

Using a Time Tracker for Work

Time tracking software can be useful in many ways. First of all, it’s easier for you to organize your workload when you know how much time you’re spending on all your activities. On the other hand, the software will allow you to track your own productivity. This information is useful because you can leave your most important tasks for the time of the day when you’re most productive.

Don’t Turn on the TV

Even when you turn it on just for background noise, it will still distract you and keep your attention away from what you’re working on. Instead, play some music, and if the lyrics are distracting you, you can always listen to instrumental music, as well as music from the movies and video games.

Take an Actual Break

How many times have you eaten in front of your computer while you were reading through the emails? Lunch breaks should be lunch breaks. Therefore, when you have to eat, step away from your computer, sit at the dining table and have your lunch. Or, you can go outside and have lunch with friends if you have the time.

The important thing is that you take a break from your computers. It will help you clear your thoughts, and rest your eyes for a bit, without focusing on the work.

Reward Yourself

Treat yourself with something small each time you reach your goals. It can be simple as getting take out instead of cooking, or extra few minutes of social media. The bigger the goal the bigger the reward should be.

Get creative with these rewards, and make them into something you really enjoy. The rewards will make you feel more motivated to move on to the next task and scratch that one off your list as well.

