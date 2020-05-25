Essential Time-Saving Tips For Every Freelancer

The best part of working for yourself is the freedom, that’s why it’s called freelancing. The way that people work has changed dramatically in the past decade. More people are pursuing their own businesses instead of using their hard work to make someone else’s dreams come true.

The age of remote working and freelancing agents has begun.

Although freelancers are completely in charge of their schedules and workloads, many of them struggle with time management. Most of us have only worked in environments where someone else’s rules structure our day.

So, it can be a foreign concept to be able to manage your own schedule. New freelancers will often take on too much with the misconception that they somehow have more time now that they are in control of their own careers.

It’s important to remember that being a freelancer is the same as running any other business, except that you are not only the owner but the entire staff.

As you build your company with new ideas, inventory, a check stub maker, and a new appointment book, it’s important to schedule your time so that you can manage a better work-life balance.

Let’s take a look at a few essential time-saving tips to help every freelancer embrace their own dreams and build a successful business without getting bogged down and overwhelmed.

Structured Schedule

Every freelancer works on a different schedule. One of the draws of independent business is the freedom to break free of the 9 to 5 schedule that can be so limiting. The problem is that when you have full control, you may not know how to efficiently delegate your own time.

Freelancers should schedule their day in the same way as any other worker. Make a list of your tasks in order of priority and set aside time slots to get things done. The hours that you choose to work are up to you as long as you have scheduled enough time to get things done.

Dedicated Workspace

Most freelancers enjoy being able to run their business from wherever they are. This may mean that you work from a cafe on your laptop or in your home office. If you want to improve your productivity, it’s important to have a dedicated workspace where you can complete tasks efficiently.

A home office or dedicated space is where you should keep all of your work-related supplies and files for easy access when you are working.

Eliminate Distractions

When you don’t have a leering boss constantly looking over your shoulder, it can be hard to resist the temptation of distractions. Do you notice that you are being drawn away from your work by things like:

unessential phone calls

answering emails

checking your social media status

You might need to make some changes. Set aside some time at the beginning and end of your day to check things like your Facebook or Instagram account.

Take Breaks

Science proves that workers are the most productive when they complete tasks in short bursts of activity. As a freelancer, you will have the luxury of creating your own schedule, so remember to add lots of breaks to your day. Try scheduling tasks that take no more than 30 minutes to complete and then take a quick 5-minute break to clear your mind for your next task.

The trend towards freelancing careers is not going anywhere soon. As the way the world works changes, more people are looking for careers that offer them more control over their destiny and a better work-life balance. If you are a new freelancer, take a moment to go over these essential time-saving tips that can help you get organized and ready to chase your dreams.

