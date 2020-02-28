Successful Entrepreneur Profile: Ahmed Dahab

Ahmed Dahab was born in Sudan on the 13th January 1978. In 1983, when he was just a small child, Dahab moved to Kuwait, where his father was employed at the headquarters of an investment company. Dahab spent his entire childhood in Kuwait. The family did not return to Sudan, even during the holidays. Ahmed Dahab was a successful A+ student and majored in science. However, he was not offered a place at a Kuwaiti university as he was a non-national.

Ahmed Dahab decided to channel all of his efforts into business, since there were few other suitable options for him at the time. By the age of 19, Dahab had set up his first enterprise: buying hardware, building computers and selling them.

In 2003, Dahab joined the Arab Open University, a University of London-affiliated learning institution. Studying in his spare time as well as running his own business, Dahab took a degree in Economics.

His computer business floundered in 2004, when profit margins fell sharply due to high competition and supply.

Combining his studies with almost a decade of work experience, Ahmed Dahab started a new business in the training and education industry, founding a consultancy company providing training courses in business studies. Achieving greater success in this field, Dahab established a strong reputation as a market leader, gaining the trust and respect of trainees, students and clients.

Two of Dahab’s trainees approached him with a proposal, offering him a partnership in a business. They had the funding, but Dahab had the ideas and business know-how. The trainees suggested that by combining the two, they could create and share a profitable business.

This business model worked. In fact, it became very successful. Word of mouth soon spread. More investors came, asking Dahab to establish new businesses for them in exchange for a share in the profits. In one year, he set up a nursery, two beauty salons, four restaurants, and seven laundries.

By 2014, Dahab had built sufficient wealth to start investing in property. Under Kuwaiti law, non-nationals cannot own properties in their own name in the country, so he invested in properties in Dubai. Later, Turkey’s booming property market also provided Dahab with solid returns on investments.

Ahmed Dahab’s latest venture is Washare, an UK-based app that enables members of the public to outsource their laundry. Prospective washers can earn more than £1,000 a month. The app had almost 20,000 signups in its first week.

