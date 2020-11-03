How to Work Hard Hacks with Alex Dee’s Success Hacks

This works for all businesses! If you’re in marketing, consulting or coaching, this applies even more to your field! Alex Dee’s Success Hacks.

“I don’t work hard! I pass out and I keep going until my energy runs out! – David Meltzer

Hard Work is a Skill Set Hack – Gary Vaynerchuk

Hard work is a skill set that you can develop to have it. I have experienced that those who work the hardest are usually the ones closer to the sun! I grew up with a hard look ethic! That’s one of the few things that you can change. You may not be able to get prettier; you may not be able to get taller, but you can always work harder! So how do you do it? It starts with conditioning, and literally setting yourself out to work harder over the 24-hour period!

Work one hour a day, and then two hours a day, and then three hours a day. What ends up happening is you eventually develop the habit of being able to work harder until you can get to the eight or nine hours a day! The second thing you have to do, is you have to work out, because it all comes down to energy. The higher your energy is, the better you feel, so you avoid burning out. If you don’t work out, you’re going to die! That may sound extreme, but it has happened to people I’ve worked with who work really hard while not taking the right precautions physically to keep up with what they’re doing mentally!

Hard vs. Smart Work Ethic Hack – Alex Dee

I think it’s important to make a distinction between a hard work ethic and a smart work ethic. A hard work ethic is where you may be working for a company and you may work hard for 30 to 40 years of your life and trade time for dollars. And then in today’s world it might be switching at least nine or 10 jobs in a lifetime. This may be a hard work ethic but it’s not a smart work ethic. A smart work ethic is the ability to do something to make money that will eventually allow you to live the life that you want. This could be a job that you love where you work certain hours but are able to get the time you need to do other things that you’re passionate about or have time for your other priorities like family and health.

Or It might be the ability to do what you love and are good at and work it in such a way that will set you free. Meaning you don’t have to trade time for dollars, but eventually make enough money to free up your time so work becomes a choice not a requirement in order to make a living. I think this key distinction is important because most people say I have a hard work ethic. But I encourage them to look at having a type of work that would allow them to set themselves free at one point to be able to live the kind of life they want. So being able to have some type of work where it incrementally grows to a point where you can set yourself free… That’s playing life smart and gives you the ability to live the life that you want without regret!

