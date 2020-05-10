How to Remove Barriers to Your Success

Often it is small things that get in the way of our success – little annoyances that seem insignificant much like sweeping a little dirt under the rug to avoid cleaning it up. The problem comes when we repeat the action until the little bit of dirt becomes a lump under the rug that we begin to trip over every time we walk across it. Toleration may include things like clutter, unfinished projects, light bulbs that need to be replaced – or they may be something bigger like a job you no longer enjoy, never having enough money at the end of the month, or a relationship that is not working.

Whether in business or your personal life, removing barriers and creating supportive environments will make it easier to reach the goals and dreams you want to achieve. Following are four tips to help you remove barriers to your success and reach your goals.

1. Clear the Obstacles.

Identify things that you are tolerating. What is getting in the way of your success? Write them down so that you can more clearly see what needs to be handled. Perhaps there is a pivotal toleration which, when handled, will clear other things on your list. Make requests or take actions to clear the blocks so that they are no longer draining time and energy. Ask yourself: What am I tolerating?

2. Simplify Your Life Dramatically.

Make space in your life for the good things that are coming to you. When you are absorbed in the nitty-gritty you are not available for opportunities that may be presenting themselves to you. Simplifying may mean outsourcing, delegating, eliminating or automating routine tasks or activities that are taking valuable time that could be better spent creating and enjoying a life that you truly love. Ask yourself: What is one thing I can do this week to simplify my life?

3. Create Environments that Support You.

Our environments can either support or drain us of energy depending on what we allow into them. Environments include not only our physical living and work spaces, but also our personal relationships, the thoughts that fill our minds and much more. Make changes to your environment to create a more inspiring space. Begin by doing something as simple as rearranging your furniture or accessories, or de-cluttering, to become more aware of your environments and to give your space a lift. Ask yourself: Do my environments support me? What is one change I will make to improve them?

4. Bring Accountability into your Goals.

It can be challenging to do everything on your own. Having a success partner can support you in clearing your course for success and staying focused on taking action toward achieving your goals. You can do it on your own, but you don’t have to do it alone. Ask yourself: Who will I ask to keep me accountable for reaching my goals?

Clearing the way for success is an important part of the process of achieving your goals. Handling obstacles that are blocking progress is one of the key areas in which I work with my clients in helping them set the stage for their success.



Originally published on August 18, 2013. Updated on May 10, 2020.

