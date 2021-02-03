They say golf is a gentleman’s game, but it’s also widely regarded as being a businessman’s game. Not leaving out the ladies, of course – golf and business are for everyone!

But there’s no denying that the two can overlap, and it’s a well-known fact that many successful business deals are made on the golf course.

If you’re a regular golfer and you’re short on motivation right now, here are 5 golf lessons that you can use in running a business.

Know the Course

If you want the best success on your round of golf, learn a bit about the course beforehand. You don’t need to know every twist and turn, but some knowledge is better than going in blind.

If you don’t know that there’s a water hazard in the dip halfway down the fairway, there’s a higher chance of you landing right in it.

But if you have some knowledge of what lies before you on each hole, you can play around it and ultimately get a better score.

Business is the same. Learn about your competitors so you can always be a step ahead of them. Know the course = know your competition.

Be Strategic

Going in without a plan can work sometimes. But your chances of success, whether on the course or in the boardroom, are higher if you come in with a strategy.

Golfing strategy requires that you take into consideration the layout of the course, the terrain, the strength and direction of the wind, and which club to use when.

Business strategy isn’t that different. Whether it’s your business plan or a meeting itinerary, going in with a solid but adaptable plan is essential.

Photo by Jopwell from Pexels

Patience is Key

Have you ever seen a golfer line up and hit their drive without thinking long and hard about it first? Probably not.

You absolutely could place your ball on the tee, stand up, and hit without giving it a second thought. But chances are, the ball isn’t going to land quite where you want it to.

Don’t do business without being ready and in the right position. It’s imperative not to rush into anything.

Rather, take your time and make sure you’re completely comfortable before hitting that big shot.

Don’t Do Half a Job

If you’re aiming to get the ball in the hole in three shots, you can’t afford to miss a single one. You need a powerful drive, a concise, well-thought-out second shot, and a precise putt.

In business, the same is true. When you’re going for a business deal, you need to be strong and decisive from your very first move, and keep that up as you move through the process.

If you’re going for a deal, go all in. If you don’t feel like your heart is really in it, don’t do it at all.

Finish Strong

Your drive could be world class, but if you can’t land a putt, you’re not going to have much success. As the saying goes, “Drive for show, putt for the dough.”

Business is, in essence, about closing deals. If you can’t close the deal, all the hard work you did up to that point will be in vain.

Closing is the most important part of making sales, whether you’re a big business, a small one, or even an entrepreneur. Work on this part of your business and your golfing game!

Conclusion

If you need an excuse to get out on the golf course more often, this is it! Don’t just swing your clubs without a second thought, though.

With every hole, you could be learning lessons that you can apply to the workplace. What better way to learn and improve than to be out in the fresh air, playing a sport that you enjoy?

