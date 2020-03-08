Why a Bachelors in Business is Beneficial

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

If you have just graduated high school, or if you are looking for a fresh start, then you should take some time and consider earning your bachelor’s in business. There are few degrees available that can match the reputation and quality of a business degree. The reasons to earn a bachelor’s in business could be counted out for days, but for time’s sake, we will only look at three in particular: the quality of education, the high demand for jobs, and the salaries. With virtually every company requiring proper business practices, you can rest assured that there will be a job waiting for you after you graduate. From start to finish, your degree will give you lifelong skills that you will be able to use on a daily basis.

The Quality of Your Education

As mentioned earlier, you will learn a variety of skills while earning your business degree. From time management to critical thinking, and everything in between, you will become well versed in handling almost any situation that comes your way. Specialized schools, such as the UAB Collat School of Business, offer many highly rated online programs. Not only will you receive a first-rate education, but you will have a diploma with a favorable reputation. While studying, you will also encounter many opportunities to network with fellow classmates and future employers. Nothing beats having the opportunity to jumpstart your career before you have even graduated.

The High Demand for Jobs

From farmers to fortune 500 companies, there will always be a need for business professionals. Did you know that on average it takes less than 6 months after graduation, for new business professionals to get their first job. Alternatively, while still enrolled as an active business student, opportunities for job shadowing can arise. Job shadowing is beneficial for many reasons. You can learn the “in’s and out’s” of a future career as well as establish critical connections with the business world.

Starting Salaries

What if I told you that only two other fields produce a higher entry-salary than business graduates? Yes, it’s true; starting salaries for business grads rank in the top five nationally with an average starting salary of around $55,000. The question of what jobs are available can be an echoing thought in a new graduate’s mind, but really the question should be, what jobs aren’t available? With the demand for business professionals always present; you can expect steady growth in your salary as well.

Getting Started

Getting started on your business degree is easier than you think. Take a look at different programs available and go on from there. By looking at the different jobs and salaries available with a business degree, you will be well on your way to choosing the right program for you. If you enjoy critical thinking, building relationships, problem-solving, and networking, then this might be the perfect career to be in. With limitless opportunities available, you can rest easy and prepare yourself for the journey ahead.

