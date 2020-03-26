Top Skills Marketing Students Should Acquire to Succeed in the Field

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

Marketing is a dynamic field that requires an individual to have exceptional skills to succeed. Gone are the days when all you needed was your degree, and you were ready to take on the job market. Degrees have become very common, and currently, what sets one apart is what you can do and how well you can handle matters. Not to demean education, it is one of the essential aspects that will make you qualify as a competent person, but it is not the defining factor.

Students taking marketing, which is a field that is currently taking the technological and social direction, should know how to better grow their unique skills in readiness for the marketing world. Therefore, this article sheds light on the critical marketing skills that will bolster your career objectives.

Proper Communication Both Oral and Written

Marketing is generally a convincing presentation of products and services to clients. Your presentation aims to make the buyer choose what you are offering. Therefore, your words have to be articulated in a way that they not only pass the message to the customer but also inspire a positive reaction from them. It is one thing to just talk about the features of your services or products and another to make the person want to make a purchase.

With marketing joining the digital wave, you may, at times, be required to write marketing contents online. Therefore, you also require astounding writing skills. To improve on these two crucial aspects, you should be open to reading widely, especially marketing books. This will also assist in widening your scope of knowledge. Additionally, practice public speaking and the art of persuasion.

Problem Solving

This is an important skill not only in the marketing field but also in life at large. Various opportunities are in the form of problems, and you need to be open-minded to solve such problems. Just like writing help requires you to analyze a question and provide an accurate answer, marketers need to think critically to understand scenarios and get solutions to issues that come in their line of work.

Various situations will require you to act swiftly and deliver a solution. For example, you might find out that there is a miss up in a tagline for a product or service that completely passes across an unintended message. Thus you’ll be required to come up with a better one that does not distort the intended message.

Team Player

Being part of a team is the best way to grow your skills and knowledge. This is because, in a group, people are bound to share and help each other. Besides, marketing tasks are mostly done by more than one person. Hence, you must develop a positive attitude towards working with diverse people and learn to blend effortlessly with others for better marketing results.

Ability to Utilize the Internet and Social Media

The marketing field is fast growing on the internet. In the past, marketing entailed stepping out and speaking to people one on one. However, nowadays, the field is quickly evolving, and the internet is where most marketing is done. For instance, many companies are carrying out their advertising activities on various social media platforms. This makes marketing easier since you can come up with content right from your living room.

Therefore, with this new wave of social media marketing, most companies require social media marketers who are well experienced or who can come up with content that will land them clients. You need to widen your scope in this marketing niche. If you work on perfecting this art of creating quality content that captivates and inspires customers, then you are most likely to get selected for social media management jobs.

Additionally, learn how to create search engine optimization content and analysis of keywords and their functions in creating a fruitful marketing strategy. This is also another form of marketing that businesses use.

The Bottom Line

What is learned in class is very beneficial to the development of your career, but there is more to marketing than just grasping concepts. Marketing is a practical field, and thus you need to ensure you are a hands-on person with impeccable skills to succeed. Ensure you get the balance between being open-minded and learning new stuff. Unlike other fields, marketing requires you to deal with diverse people; colleagues as well as clients. Therefore, you need to boost your interpersonal and communication skills and proficiency in social media management for a successful career.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

