Reasons Why Continuous Learning is Essential for Entrepreneurs

The words ‘Learning’ and ‘Studying’ are most of the time associated with formal education in schools, colleges, and universities; and from an early age, we are told that thriving in our education is what will make us succeed in life. While this is partly true and education does help individuals find better jobs with higher qualifications, following formal education is just one type of learning. Learning and developing new skills can be done anywhere. However, what’s important here is to create and maintain a positive mindset towards continuous learning, whether it’s for professional or personal growth, and the following article will highlight the reasons why it’s essential.

1. Stay Relevant & Functional

Continuous learning is essential because it helps us stay relevant and functional with our fast-paced and ever growing society. It helps us make sure that we are not left behind. Whether it’s learning how to perform household chores, how to use a new type of technology or app, or a new process at work. All these skills allow you to become an adaptable and functional individual in both your personal and professional life.

2. Grow Different Perspectives

When you learn new things, your reasonings and horizons tend to be broadened, and that can include various aspects such as social awareness or your own life perspective. That is why having a growth mindset is essential and beneficial, branching out of your comfort zone and seeking out ideas that differ from your own makes you more tolerant to change and other individuals, societies, and cultures which is imperative to personal and societal growth and health. For example, the reason people always encourage others to learn new languages is because not only does it improve your employability rate, but it also allows you to delve into a completely different culture and understand the traditions of people different from yourself. This is how the world creates a more tolerant atmosphere.

3. Deal With the Unexpected

Life is not a linear phenomenon, it’s not something that you can perfectly plan and make a constant out of. Life is all about the ups and downs, the failures and successes; it’s all about the unexpected.

Many unexpected changes can occur in someone’s life like, for example, losing their job and needing to rely on their skills to find a new one. According to research, nowadays the average person changes jobs or careers ten to fifteen times during their life, which goes to show that the adaptability skill is much needed by people in order to be eligible for employability. Constantly learning new skills is the way for you to adapt to these unexpected changes and can help you become successful in your ever changing career.

4. Pave Way to New Ideas & Options

When an individual pursues the path of lifelong learning, their mind stores up more and more information as they go along. With this new stream of information, human nature tends to think more creatively and think of new ways to put these learnings into action. Continuous learning can pave way to new ideas and options in an individual’s life, whether it’s the thought of changing careers with the new language you’ve learned, or starting your own business or course to share your new crochet hobby, the options are endless.

Nowadays, we find this idea put into action by many people around the world. For example, if you go on any social media platform, you can find people who went from being white-collar workers to jewelry makers who sell their items on platforms such as Instagram.

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

5. Confidence, Passion, and Life satisfaction

Human beings thrive through the process of acquiring knowledge and honing these learned skills. Adopting a growth mindset in your life is paramount as learning benefits one’s mental wellbeing and boosts self-esteem and confidence.

It should be noted that the knowledge you acquire doesn’t have to be related to your professional life—pursuing interests and passions non-related to work is also essential. Along with growing in your career, constantly diving into new hobbies can greatly increase your life satisfaction and optimism.

6. Practicality

Following up from the previous point, you might be thinking that pursuing new interests is easier said than done, what with the time and economical constraints we sometimes have. However, don’t forget that, right now, we live in a self-reliant society, a “Do-it-yourself Generation” or Gen-DIY. Nowadays, learning new things is easier than ever and its practicality has surged to an even higher peak due to COVID-19. There are many different ways for you to learn something new whether it’s watching YouTube videos to learn how to paint, or watching TED Talks for a broader learning approach. A DIY course platform is also available for the more studious learners such as Teachable and Thinkfic; the internet is a vast sea of knowledge. It’s important to take the time to explore what’s available to see what you might be interested in.

7. Leadership & Transferability

With continuous learning, people become, as Elon Musk dubs it, “expert-generalists”. As you skill up, you become a more transferable individual that can dabble in different industries, hobbies, or communities. Moreover, by continuously learning, you set yourself as an example to those around you whether your colleagues, friends, or family members. Once they see your personal and professional growth, and your success and flexibility, you’ll become the spark that puts them on their learning journey; you become the next leader for change.

Continuous learning is an essential activity for every individual and organization. It keeps your mind active, enforces critical thinking, and allows you to identify with different people and cultures. It’s also a great tool to enhance your adaptability to change, which is a constant in life.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

