How to Start Building a Tech Startup in College

Who doesn’t want to have a job that you love? Indeed the formula of happiness includes doing what you love and getting paid for it. If you are that lucky one who dreams about setting a tech startup but considers doing it without proper education, this article might make you want to reconsider your decision. What if we say that Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple Inc., Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel Corporation and Marc Tarpenning, co-founder of Tesla Inc., are all the alumni of best engineering schools? You might have heard that turning the tech world upside down rarely depends on the college degree, but it has more to do with talent, or that lucky star one was born under. But with the distinctive feeling of becoming a tech entrepreneur, it would be a sin not to take advantage of the educational options to multiply your chances and speed up the way ahead.

The whole engineering schools’ community is driven by a purpose to provide the students with an education that will make a better world through the combination of research and innovation. Among their best alumni are co-founders and CEOs of some of the world’s largest companies, including Apple, Boeing, Google, Intel, and Tesla. Are you dreaming of joining the list? Then you know what to do.

Once you’re in, here are 3 core steps to take if you want to jump start your tech business while still in college:

Step 1 – Take Your Time

The right idea is everything. Consider all its details, assets, and weaknesses, compare with the competitors, make a plan. Fantasizing is the key to introducing something fresh and innovative, but being sensible is equally essential. The right idea is the one that is flexible, progressive, and expandable, so generate one carefully before getting further.

Step 2 – Market Before Product

Want some truth? The market goes before the product. So instead of considering a particular product, pick up a market you’re interested in and go backward from the general to the specific. In such a way, you are more likely to create a product that matches customers’ needs.

Step 3 – Create A Pilot Version

In other words, make a minimum viable product with all the basic features for the purpose you’re trying to achieve. Ask yourself how and whom it can help, why would people want to have it, or use it. And last but not least, why do YOU want to make it? If the inspiration comes from your own problem, make sure that other people also share that need.

Having these tips in mind, you’re likely to make fewer mistakes at the beginning, but let us tell you what your tech startup can lose without considering a proper educational basement.

Being Kept In The Tech Loop

Setting a successful startup is all about keeping up with the upcoming trends. Being a freelancer seems beneficial from the perspective of free choice. Still, with the modern variety of available new skills, resources, and mentors, it’s more likely to get lost in the field than to find something yourself. So do not neglect some precious help. At college, everything you need for a start is already done for you. Promising technologies, business strategies, dominant problems seeking solutions are focused in one place. You are just to immerse and enjoy the ride.

Higher education gives you the basics as well as advanced knowledge to take advantage of the available opportunities and saves you time helping not to waste it on making mistakes, which could be easily avoided. Learning how to predict future market mobility, foresee trends, and finding out the simple truth that the market is more important than the product will boost any promising tech enterprise.

Having A Tech Coach

Can you name a place more abundant in mentors than college or university? Top ranking higher education institutions take pride in their academic staff because having knowledgeable, experienced, and resourceful guides is already half of success.

So why not benefit from the fact that you are surrounded by people ready to help you make your way into the world? Even the most talented tech entrepreneurs sometimes struggle with making the right decisions and validating their ideas. That’s why having an expert by your side who, on top of that, has active industry contacts, is a precious gift for your startup. The most important information you’re going to learn about building a tech startup is not in the books, but in the heads of experienced people, you meet on the way.

