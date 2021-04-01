How to Get a Bank Job in 7 Crucial Steps

Getting a job in a bank doesn’t have to be as scary or overwhelming as you think it does. The banking industry is constantly changing and so too are the requirements and needs for getting a job. Don’t let this put you off though as banks, and particular investment banks are always on the lookout for highly professional, well-presented individuals who are adaptable to any situation, and who can grow with the company.

Photo by Museums Victoria on Unsplash

Step 1- Create A Cover Letter That Gets You Noticed

You never have long to make a first impression, usually just a few seconds at most. In these crucial few seconds, you have to make an impression and you have to sell yourself, your skillset, and why you think you would be a good fit with the bank in question. Banks often receive hundreds of applications so to make yours stand out you need an Investment banking cover letter that gets attention. How you layout your cover letter matters. If your cover letter does not get attention then your CV or Resume will most certainly not stand a chance of being noticed.

Step 2- Focus On Your CV Or Resume

After focusing on a personal cover letter you next need to focus on updating your CV or resume. You need to ensure that your skills and experience are highlighted and easy to see, even at a glance. All of your knowledge and expertise need to come across effectively and efficiently in your CV or resume, and it may be worth getting a professional writer on board to ensure that what you produce hits all the right notes. As hundreds of CVs and resumes are seen you have to think about how you can make yours stand out. Do you want to use color? What font will get noticed (but still be readable at the same time)? Planning out your CV as much as possible will ensure you get noticed and get your foot through the door.

Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

Step 3- Network Online And Offline

Sometimes it is all about who you know. When you take advantage of networking both online and offline you are meeting people from all over the country. Even if the people you meet don’t work in banking or investment banking then the chances are that they know someone who will so don’t burn any bridges. Focus on meeting new people and focus on getting what you can from those new professional relationships. Networking can open doors for you and provide opportunities you might not have encountered before, so embrace networking at every opportunity.

Step 4- Apply In Person

Applying online can be very impersonal, sometimes a personal touch and approach are needed. When you apply in person you get a chance to be seen and be noticed. To successfully apply online it would be best to get in touch with the highest person in charge at the time of your visit. It is no good leaving your CV or resume with a teller as it will most likely get put to the bottom of a pile, never to be seen again. Make an appointment with a bank manager, make an appearance, and be seen to make the best impact that you can.

Step 5- Contact Recruiters

Quite often banks will advertise available positions through recruitment agencies. Contact local recruitment agencies and get on board with them. They can keep your details at hand for any positions that become available. When signing up to recruitment agencies it is advisable to make sure that you are not tied into any contracts or any positions that you don’t want to do. Try to find a recruiter that works directly with the banking industry to ensure you get the position you deserve.

Step 6- Invest In Yourself And Update Your Skills

You are your best asset. The skills, knowledge, and experience that you have will help you secure a position, so any time or money invested in developing or enhancing your skills will not be wasted. It is important to remember that personal growth is essential for any position or post and to get noticed your skillset has to be better than the competition. Always be on the lookout for courses and qualifications that mold you into the best version of yourself that you can be. If you know that your customer service skills need brushing up then focus on this, or if you know another language would be beneficial then start studying from home. It is never too late to start focusing on personal improvement and growth.

Step 7- Seek Feedback And Push Forwards

You may get pushed back, you may get rejected, but, you may be also encouraged to apply at a later date. You must seek feedback from any jobs that you have applied for. It is important to realize where you are going wrong so that you can rectify issues as soon as possible. For example, if you find you are getting through the application stage OK but you are failing at interviews then you need to start focusing on what you are saying in interviews and why. Crucially you need to be seeking as much feedback as you can until you land the job you want. Feedback can help you target and focus on areas that you might not have noticed before, so even if you do not get a position the first time around take what you can from it and keep pushing forwards.

Landing any job is difficult, you need perseverance, resilience, and the right frame of mind. In addition to personal strength, you also need to ensure that your CV or Resume and cover letter are up to scratch. Poorly produced documents that are difficult or lengthy to read will not get the attention they deserve, and will ultimately get thrown in the trash, so focus your efforts on producing high-quality well-produced documents. Investing time in yourself and in your job search will help you yield the results you desire. Remember to focus on being the best you can be at all times to nail that job.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

