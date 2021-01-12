Achieving Both Goals: 9 Ways to Be Successful in Business and Studies

There are a growing number of students who combine student life with business and work. A student’s life today differs a lot from the educational experience the previous generation had. Modern students have no time to enjoy their studies because they have to work to gain real-life experience. Employers hardly ever consider candidates with blank spaces in their CVs.

Given this fact, many students try to combine their education with work, trying to succeed in both of these aspects. Some of them get employed to earn some critical soft skills, others try to start their own business and learn from practice.

No matter which way they choose, combining business life and studies is always difficult. However, it is possible, and some students really succeeded in it. If you want to know a few tips and tricks that can help you with that, read ahead.

Get Help

If you feel that you are losing the balance you’ve built between studies and business, you need help. Be it an essay writer who’ll write an essay for you or a counselor who’ll provide you with insight, do not reject and refuse help.

We are all humans, and getting tired is okay. Sometimes we need to have a second opinion or even hire somebody to do the job simply because we do not have time for the task or do not feel like doing it.

Asking for help is not a weakness. It serves to optimize your internal and external resources to get maximum benefit. Multitasking is great, but it is rather a myth. So, it makes sense to optimize your workload in a way that promises you higher productivity and a better mood.

Listen to Yourself

Achieving goals in studies and business are only possible if you feel good. Your mind and body should be in peace and well-taken care of to function properly. Thus, never forget about your basic needs. Make sure you have a healthy meal and nap to facilitate your productivity and concentration.

If you feel stressed or tired, do not push yourself. Meditate, listen to music, watch a movie, or even go for a walk. Make time for yourself and you’ll see how recovered and productive you’ll feel after a while. This energy is needed to achieve your goals in both studies and work.

Plan Your Time

To have time for both business and studies, you need to plan your day, week, and even month. Download a planner app, purchase a paper calendar, take notes on your smartphone – do whatever you need to be in control of your time and busyness.

Planning helps in building strategies. It also makes you see clearly how much time you have and how it can be used. The better you plan, the more resources you have to achieve your goals.

Communicate, Negotiate, and Network

Your communication and networking skills are of great help in both business and studies. It is wise to develop them if you want to build your business and succeed in your studies with no trouble. Often, these skills are something you really need to get out of trouble and win some time.

Networking can help you meet the right people who’ll either boost your project success or help indirectly by providing a creative idea. When it comes to studies, networking often leads to fruitful collaborations, benefiting both sides.

Prioritize

We often get tempted by things we do not really need or complete tasks in the wrong order. The truth is that our mind and body would always opt for tasks that are easier to do. It is our will power and effort that make us achieve.

Prioritization is critically important for our success in business and studies. Balancing between different tasks and paying as much attention to each of them as they deserve is essential for success in business and studies altogether.

Make Decisions and Assume Responsibility

Successful business people who are also students are not afraid of making decisions. Moreover, they often need little time to take action. Hesitation usually costs a lot.

At the same time, such an approach requires people to assume responsibility for their actions. Even if you make a mistake, the way you make up for it also strengthens your character and image.

Delegate Tasks

If you are a working student who runs their own business, you need to hire people to help you with your venture. It is impossible to be on time with everything from day one. Thus, make sure you have someone to share your business duties and concerns with.

The process of getting knowledge and learning can’t be delegated. Thus, keep it on your priority list. Some of your business ideas and obligations can be delegated to your fellow employees, though. You need to understand that you do not have to do everything on your own. Your main responsibilities are to inspire, supervise, and manage.

Get Distracted

You need to get distracted from both business and studies from time to time. Both these activities require your cognitive activity. Thus, you get tired mentally while remaining full of energy physically. This balance is also important to restore and maintain.

Students, especially those involved in building business, are advised to take a few days off each month and go on a trip to switch off completely. Turn off your phone except for emergency calls and enjoy your time.

Whatever kind of rest you need, make sure you do not think of studies and business. You need to distract completely to recover your energy.

Make Sure Your Business and Studies Complement Each Other

We do not imply that you can only start a business that is somehow connected to your major. You are free to grab every opportunity and benefit from it. The idea is that you apply what you’ve learned from school in your business. At the same time, you learn from practice and use this knowledge in school.

Learn to benefit from the synergy that you get from combining business and studies. If these two activities go separate ways, you’ll have trouble balancing your business and student life.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...