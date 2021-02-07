7 Mistakes to Avoid When Taking An MBA

The best route to take if you want to improve your career prospects, earn more money, or even start your own business is often an MBA. This specialist qualification will put you head and shoulders above your competition, and it will give you the key skills you need that, along with experience and the right personality traits, will boost you right to the top of the career ladder.

That is if you can study for it in the way it is meant to be studied for. Suppose you don’t make some of the potentially very problematic mistakes in terms of your performance and the outcome of your MBA.

Whether you study at a traditional college or you take an MBA, the mistakes that could befall you will be the same, and they are best avoided where possible. Undertaking an MBA will cost you money, so it’s wise not to waste it. Read on to find out what they are and how getting past them can help you hugely in your qualification, career, and own well-being.

Not Choosing the Right Way to Work

An online MBA and a traditional MBA (taken at a physical college) will have advantages and disadvantages, depending on who you are, what you’re looking for, and how you want to go about your studies. This is an important note to remember. It is also important to ensure that you have chosen correctly, right from the start. Making a mistake when you are picking the school you want to study at, and even the specialism (or not) that you feel is best when it comes to your MBA qualification, means that you will either have to stick with your decision even if it’s not working, or you’ll have to backtrack and start over, which can be costly and will certainly be time-consuming.

One of the best things you can do in this situation is to take your time. You might be excited to gain your new degree, especially when you know how much benefit it is going to bring you in your life and career but making the wrong move at the start can ruin all your plans and taking a little extra time to think things through will always be worth it.

The online MBA is a good choice for many, of course. It’s flexible, so you can work for your qualification while still working in your full-time job if that makes sense for you. You can also study at your own pace, giving you much more time to ensure you are fully up to date with the knowledge and information you need to have. Plus, since you will be working for this online MBA from home, you can apply to any school that will give you what you want, and you won’t be tied to any particular physical location, which would normally limit your choice. Thinking through the options like this and working out what will work best for you is the way to begin, and once you have this decision made, the rest will more easily fall into place.

Not Focusing on Your Studies

An MBA, including an online MBA, is hard work. There is a lot to learn, many different elements to take on board, and even though a relatively small number of people apply for an MBA course, there will still be competition. All of this combined means that you shouldn’t make the mistake of applying and then sitting back and not focusing on your studies, feeling that you’ll be able to ‘scrape by’ and obtain your degree at the end, no matter what.

This is not necessarily the case; most of the time, you will need to put a great deal of effort into what you’re doing, learning a lot of new information and showing your course leaders that you are doing what is asked of you.

Remember, just because you get an MBA, and just because this will open up a great many professional doors for you, that isn’t the end of the story. You will still need to prove that you can do the job you’re being asked to do, and if you can’t, someone else will be hired to take your place. Simply having an MBA written on your resume isn’t enough; you need to prove you have learned something during your studies.

This is why it’s so important to study from the beginning of your course. Whether you’re learning at a physical school or studying an online MBA, you will still need to put a lot of effort into your studies. Don’t assume that you can coast through and then catch up at the end during your final assignment. Not only is this a dangerous plan to follow, but you’ll also find that you miss out on a great deal, and although you might stand out from the normal crowd, you won’t stand out from others who have an MBA, and this can be problematic.

Not Being Involved in Projects

Every MBA and online MBA will have one thing in common; there will be projects to engage in. Some of these projects will be solo ones, and others will require you to work with other people. It is crucial that you do this, and don’t make the mistake of thinking these projects aren’t as important as the rest of the course. The project itself could be focused on any aspect of a business, but that is not necessarily the point; the point is that you’ll be showing your skills in teamwork, or learning them, as well as plenty of other ‘soft skills’ such as communication, leadership, critical thinking, adaptability, and decision-making.

These skills – and many others – are essential when you are looking to advance your career or even start your own business. They are what will make you successful when combined with the practical knowledge you will gain from an online MBA. This is why you should always try to be as involved as possible in group projects; you will learn a lot and gain a lot, plus you’ll be able to see which skills you’re lacking and work on strengthening them.

Photo by Artem Podrez from Pexels

Missing Out on Networking

An online MBA program will contact a vast pool of other people who all have different business experience, come from different backgrounds, are from different cultures, and have different goals in mind once they have gained their additional degree. Why is this a good thing? It’s all down to networking.

Networking is something that everyone in business, whether they run their own company or prefer to work for someone else, can benefit from, and if you are studying for an MBA, you’ll have many networking chances given to you.

It would be a big mistake to miss out on these and focus solely on your studies. Although, of course, those studies are essential, and if you ignore them, you won’t achieve the MBA you need to boost your career and truly succeed, combining them with any chance to network that you might have, means that you’ll be making the most of your online MBA, and giving yourself the best chance to succeed later down the line.

You never know who you might meet when you are networking, and it could be that the perfect investor or business partner is just a conversation away. Or perhaps you’ll find someone who knows of a job opening you would be perfect for (one you wouldn’t have heard of otherwise), or, conversely, you’ll come across someone you can help in some way, which is just as important.

In essence, since networking is such an important skill to hone in general when it comes to business, utilizing your networking skills when you are studying for an MBA is a good idea, and missing out on these networking opportunities would be a mistake.

Not Improving Your Communication Skills

We noted some of the soft skills you will need to succeed in life above and those mentioned as communication. This particular skill is massively important, perhaps more so than any other. After all, if you can’t make people understand your ideas and your business, how will you sell? If you can’t communicate with people in a way that ensures they understand what you mean, how will success follow? This is true whether you consider your customers and clients, your colleagues, your employer, and anyone else in the business world you want to network with.

Taking an online MBA will give you a perfect chance to enhance your communication skills in various ways, such as debates, essay writing, research, asking questions, and more. Take every opportunity you can to improve your communication skills, and not only will you be able to make yourself heard – and understood – in your career, but it will help you in life in general. When you’re a great communicator, many more exciting doors can open for you.

Paying for Your MBA Yourself

Is it a mistake to pay for your online MBA by yourself? Not all the time. It’s a great idea in many cases, as it will give you the boost you need to get ahead in your career and allow you to essentially take your pick of jobs that are on offer to you. With an MBA, you’ll have employers coming to you, rather than the other way around (although it’s still a good idea to do your own job research; you’ll still need to make the right choice or you’ll be miserable even if you are making a lot of money and truly utilizing your MBA).

However, before you start looking at different funding methods and ways to budget for your online MBA, it is worth speaking to your current employer. It might be that they will pay for your course, or at least a portion of the cost because they can see the benefits it would bring them if you had this degree. They may look at it as an investment, a cost that they will be able to recoup easily when you have more business knowledge. They may even think of the payment as insurance; they know you’re a good worker, and they don’t want to lose you to another company so that they will pay for your MBA. Of course, as great as it is to be loyal, don’t let this stop you from looking around for other positions once you have gained your degree if you want to unless you’ve signed a contract to say you won’t. You have to do what’s right for you.

It might be that you still have to pay for the course yourself, and with good budgeting, this is certainly possible. However, asking the question of your employer before you commit to anything might have a surprisingly positive answer, saving you money overall.

Missing Out on Work Experience

It’s clear that having an MBA will help you achieve much more in your career, and it’s something that will allow you to rise through the ranks and earn a lot more money while doing it. However, the degree by itself is not going to be enough; you will need to have work experience as well if you truly want to stand out and be the best of the best.

Your experience might come from an internship that you take while you’re studying, and if this is an option that appeals, speak to your school about the routes you can take; it might be that they have contacts who can help you in this regard. Alternatively, you might already be working in the business; this is where an online MBA will be the best option, as you won’t have to sacrifice the gains you’ve already made in your career, and you can still study to improve it.

One of the biggest mistakes you can make when it comes to getting an MBA is to assume that, just because you have the qualification, which will be enough. It’s part of a bigger picture.

