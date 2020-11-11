6 Best Free Online Courses for Entrepreneurs

There’s a myth among people that entrepreneurs are born, which is true in many cases, as they are naturally driven, blessed with determination and passion.

But in reality, entrepreneurs are not born. They are made.

Because, when it comes to the real-world, you need to polish your basic entrepreneurial skills and take them to the next level. That’s why many people opt for business courses for entrepreneurs and land in Silicon Valley,

For instance, you need to learn: how to close successful business deals, the art of persuasion, pitching, or finding investors.

So, whether you are contemplating starting a business of your own (from scratch) or want to explore a new business type, there’s one tool that you need in your arsenal, and that’s knowledge.

The right knowledge at the right time can make a real difference. It can either move you ahead in life or push you 5 years behind.

And that’s why you need to invest in courses, and that too from the right resources and the right people. But don’t worry, we have you covered.

In this post, we are going to uncover many invaluable courses for you to learn and grow. And guess what? These courses are absolutely free, too! Isn’t it great?

So, without any further ado, let’s review each of these courses, and let’s see what value they have to offer to us.

6 Best Online Courses for Entrepreneurs in 2020

1. Entrepreneurship Hustle: From Business Plan to Real Success (Skillshare)

The first course on our recommended list of courses is by none other than Michael Chernow, a successful business owner, a restaurateur, a fitness personality, and a TV host.

Over 13,000 students have so far taken the course. You may call it a mini beginner entrepreneur course. But trust me, this is the best course that you don’t want to miss on.

In this value-packed power class, Michael walks students through different powerful strategies. By the end of the class, students will have a fair idea of pitching investors, building their personal brands, and emphasizing customer’s experiences and how to close deals effectively.

What we liked about the course

Even new users on Skillshare can avail of this course for free (utilizing the 2-month free trial).

On-demand video

Taught by a successful entrepreneur himself

Feedback available

Uses real-life examples for better understanding

Beginner level.

Best for those who want to opt for an online business.

2. Essentials of Entrepreneurship: Thinking & Action

This second course in our list of free online resources is best for novice entrepreneurs who want to be entrepreneurs but don’t know how to go about it.

The course is taught by David Standen, who is an instructor at the University of California.

The course will walk you through the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, different entrepreneurial processes. By the end of the course, students will be able to recognize business opportunities.

What we liked about the course

The course is best for people with little to no knowledge of entrepreneurship.

It equips students with the necessary tools that they can use to assess their capabilities before their startup.

It’s best for those beginners who are interested in online resources only.

3. Art of the Start: Turning Ideas into High-Growth Businesses (Skillshare)

Next on our list is an outstanding skillshare class taught by Guy Kawaski, a marketing strategist, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist. It was Guy Kawasaki who marketed the original Apple Macintosh. In our opinion, this is the best course that you could get your hands on.

In this course, he shifts students’ focus from a money-making mindset to more on the meaning side. He emphasizes the long-term strategies for your business rather than the short term, which creates a stronger foundation for a successful business brand.

This is another great course available on this platform, both Skillshare and Udemy have plenty of courses regarding all sorts of skills that can help you start your business (from online marketing to negotiation.)

What we liked

Long term strategies are taught in this online course than fast money making hacks.

A money-making mindset isn’t promoted; rather, it encourages you to find your business’s true meaning.

4. Entrepreneurship 101: Who Is Your Customer?

Many business owners often have an idea of a product, but they are not sure of their targeted market or who would be interested in buying their product when it comes to online businesses.

This is what is taught in this course by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In this course, you will come across many real-life studies of MIT entrepreneurs. Not just that, you will also be performing certain exercises that will help you identify and choose the right customer for your online business.

What we liked

Case studies of real MIT entrepreneurs

Exercises to identify the right customer for your business.

Online business case studies.

5. Entrepreneurship Foundations (LinkedIn Learning)

The course is taught by Kim Kaupe, co-founder of The Superfan Company. In this 1 ¼ class, she teaches strategies that will help small and large online businesses.

The course module covers start up finances, venture capital, social media, pre-launch, marketing strategy, and launching your online business.

What we liked

Taught by a marketing specialist.

On-demand video and extra resources.

Certificate on completion.

Best for startups or those individuals who aim to become an entrepreneur

6. Entrepreneurship: Bootstrapping Your Business (LinkedIn Learning)

If you don’t have enough funds but desperately want to begin your business venture, then look no further, as this course on bootstrapping your business will prove to be a great asset.

The instructor of the course is Rudolph Rosenberg, who is an author and entrepreneur himself. In this course, we will teach you how to kickstart your idea of a business and make it a success by strategic planning and carefully paying attention to your business’s minute detail.

What we liked

We liked that the course covers the following areas:

How to manage to spend, attract and retain customers for your business

Balancing work and personal life,

Basics of bootstrapping.

FAQ’S

Which are the best online business courses for entrepreneurs?

There’s no such thing as the best free online courses. In the above guide, we have recommended many best online entrepreneurship courses. Feel free to pick the one that goes with your individual needs. However, all these courses aim to improve your entrepreneurial skills and help you become a successful entrepreneur.

Which is the free online entrepreneurship courses to learn from for my small business?

It varies from person to person and level of skills. You are the best judge of your skills. Hence, you should decide whether you should go with a beginner or an intermediate course. We have only referred you to what, in our opinion, are the best courses. You should pick the one that best suits your needs.

Are there any free online digital marketing courses to learn from in your guide?

Yes, there are many courses in our guide that will help you learn the concept of lean startup, acquire new skills, promote an entrepreneurial mindset, and develop a business idea and business model. In a nutshell, all our recommended courses equip you with the necessary skills to start creating your own business.

Is it a must to learn or take a free online entrepreneurship course?

No, it’s not mandatory to take an entrepreneur course. But they are designed to help business owners starting a small business and support them in their decision making.

With that, we have come to the end of our post. I hoped you liked our recommendation for free online entrepreneurship courses, and hopefully, these free online resources will help you start a business. What free online entrepreneurship courses you would like to share with us? We would love to hear your thoughts.

