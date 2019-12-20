5 Skills a Business Degree Can Give You

Business degrees have always been popular, and even nowadays there’s a rise in popularity for them. What is it that makes business degrees so good? Many would argue that it gives you vital skills you need not only in life, but to really reach your full potential. If you’re interested in the kind of skills a business degree can offer you, read on to find out exactly what sort of skills you can gain.

Ambition

Most people going into business often have a natural ambitious streak, but taking a business degree only pushes and enhances that further. Once you gain an understanding of the way business works to such an extent and see the potential for you to implement your own ideas, it gives you a sense of passion and ambition that drives you to succeed and push yourself to reach the top. This is one of the reasons why many people studying business opt to do further studies, such as a doctorate in business administration UK from an institution like Aston University, or a master’s in business management. It ignites a drive in people that, once blazing, is impossible to burn out.

You also develop:

good self-motivation

determination (as that drive encourages you and motivates you)

confidence in your own abilities as you gain the skills, and see how far you can go as well as exactly what you’re capable of

With a business degree, you’re not just dreaming of the big things anymore – you’re fighting for them and getting them.

Expertise in Working with Financial Data

A huge part of the business is handling finances, so of course, when studying a business degree, you learn how to handle these in much more detail than your average Joe. You learn a variety of processes and important life skills, such as accounting and how to handle money, as well as:

Specifics relating to business

Growth and development in business

Budgeting and money management

How to maximize a profit

The business also requires you to work with a lot of statistics and data, meaning you gain a good knowledge of how to use numbers and develop strong numeracy skills. Whether you decide to go into business after your business degree or not, whatever job you choose to do, it’s likely you’ll need to work with finances, or at the very least numbers. This means you will learn skills that are not only incredibly valuable but transferable, too.

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

Decision Making

Business is all about decisions and being able to make the right one without missing opportunities. Whether you’re indecisive and need some guidance on how to make decisions, or already know how to make decisions but want more knowledge on how to make the right choice, a business degree can give you the guidance on how to improve your decision-making skills.

Of course, the decisions you’ll be learning about in business will be mostly related to business decisions, such as investments, for example, but this doesn’t mean you can’t apply it to any area – decisions need to be made in any leadership position in any sector, such as:

Charities

Retail

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

In fact, most jobs in the future require good decision-making skills, so doing a business degree can help you progress and move forward in whichever path you choose to follow.

Strong Communication Skills

Business involves communication on several levels. You need to be able to communicate with the people you work with; you need to be able to explain and present data, and you need to be able to make deals and come up with solutions. This means you’re communicating with a vast variety of people, and that means you develop good communication skills.

“You can change your world by changing your words… Remember, death and life are in the power of the tongue” – Joel Osteen

A business degree not only improves how you talk to people vocally, but also improves your written communication. You learn how to articulate yourself, how to write a variety of letters and paperwork, as well as how to create presentations and deliver them. This is a skill you’ll be able to use in any job, and it not only helps you put your ideas and plans forward, but it also develops your skills as a speaker. It gives you the expertise to be able to speak not only well, but persuasively and in a formal manner – this is essential for any job, and for life, too.

Problem Solving

Businesses always have an element of risk, and always encounter problems. In your business degree, you’ll learn how to tackle these problems, whether that’s how to communicate with an upset client, how to sell yourself against challenging competitors, or how to deal with a variety of other problems. This skill will help you progress through business and be able to tackle anything that comes your way, being able to manage all the difficult stuff with the most expertise and knowledge in how to solve it all.

This is a greatly transferable skill, as in any job (and in life), you’ll encounter problems. The skills you learn in how to deal with problems in the business world can also be applied to other areas, both in work and in life, particularly the situations in which you need to work with people. Life problems, such as:

Money problems

Family disagreements

Physical illness

Relationship breakdowns

Mental health

and other similar issues can easily be solved by the skills you pick up through a business degree since you learn how to assess the situation, identify and weigh up all available problems, and then come to a logical solution. This logical approach to issues and the ability to solve them is one of the greatest things you can learn, and there’s no better way to learn this skill than through a business degree.

A business degree is one of the most valuable experiences someone can do; not only do you learn these skills, but it’s also a springboard into other exciting opportunities, and can give you access to some of the most exciting and successful jobs in the modern world. With dedication, patience, and hard work, you can push yourself to be the best of the best and achieve your full potential.

Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

