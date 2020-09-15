Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira: Founder of FDH Money Bureau

Established by leading Malawian businessman Dr Thomson Mpinganjira, FDH Money Bureau was incorporated on the 18th March 1994 under the Companies Act (1984).

FDH Money Bureau is a subsidiary of the FDH Financial Holdings group of companies. It operates 19 branches across the country, making it the biggest money bureau in Malawi today.

FDH Money Bureau trades in most major currencies, including CAD, USD, GBP and EUR. The organisation also trades in a variety of regional currencies, including ZAR, ZMW and TZS.

FDH Money Bureau cashes foreign personal cheques for non-resident clients, subject to positive identification by their employer.

Money Transfer Services

FDH Money Bureau offers a variety of money transfer services.

MoneyGram is a money transfer platform that caters for global remittances. This US-based program, which enables clients to cash out funds received from abroad, is available at FDH Money Bureau Service Centres.

Mukuru is a South African-based remittance service specialising in money transfers across Africa. When a customer receives funds via Mukuru, they can instantly transfer it to their FDH Wallet or Bank Account by using the ‘receive money’ option on FDH WhatsApp Banking or FDH Mobile. Individuals who do not hold an FDH Account can still benefit from the service by opening an FDH Ufulu Digital Account and transferring funds. Alternatively, customers may call in at any FDH Money Bureau branch to obtain an over the counter cash-out.

Hello Paisa is a South African-based remittance company that specialises in money transfers to Malawi. Through the Hello Paisa money transfer service, customers can receive funds from South Africa either directly via their FDH Bank Account or Mobile Wallet, or by calling into any FDH Money Bureau Service Centre to cash-out the funds over the counter.

In order to receive funds through Hello Paisa, MoneyGram or Mukuru, clients must produce the necessary identification, i.e. a valid passport accompanied by a National Citizen Identity Card.

FDH Money Bureau: Corporate Mission, Ethos and Values

Dr Thomson Mpinganjira created FDH Money Bureau with the aim of establishing a leading provider of first-class Forex solutions throughout Malawi. The aim of the organisation is to furnish all company stakeholders with superior returns, as well as supporting sustainable organisational growth, developing efficient financial products and solutions based on sound business ethics, while maintaining FDH Money Bureau’s position as an employer of choice in Malawi today.

The company’s core values are respect, commitment to clients, accountability and transparency, innovation, customer satisfaction, employee development, and teamwork.

