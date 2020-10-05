Becoming a Brilliant Writer: What Essay Assignments Can Teach You?

Writing assignments are one of the most common tasks for college students. Almost everyone takes at least one writing class while in college. It is a great opportunity to learn, yet many students consider it unimportant or struggle with preparing good papers.

However, writing is an essential communication skill that influences all spheres of life. These include school, university, workplace, and personal relations, says EssayHub professional essay help specialist, Adam Williams. If you think that working on an essay is a daunting and unnecessary task, here are just a couple of things one can learn from it.

What Can One Learn from Essay Writing?

The purpose of essay assignments is not only to make you a better writer. There are several other goals, as it is also a learning technique. This is one of the ways we educate ourselves.

Essay writing is also a part of academic literacy, which makes one a good specialist in any field. It is also quite an important skill set to have in the modern world.

First of all, the majority of communication happens in written form. Whether it is a message on social media, text, or email – it is one of the primary forms of delivering messages and ideas. That’s why it is crucial to have the ability to compose and tailor the text in a way it is clear and concise.

Secondly, solid communication skills are one of the requirements for almost any type of job. You are going to write emails, make notes, prepare presentations, or even speeches. All of these tasks require advanced skills in writing. It is all about being persuasive and professional.

Your texts can serve as a first impression to many of your co-workers or business partners. And yes, people are going to judge others by the quality of their messages. Writing is extremely important in the workplace, as it is one of the keys to success.

College assignments are a perfect opportunity for training. According to the survey, 89% of employees in the USA said that colleges and universities should have more focus on writing and oral communication skills.

What Exactly Can Writing an Essay Teach You?

Below is the list of main aspects that essay writing can cover for you:

Developing your ideas. It is great training to form the idea and to find the ways to develop it, support with evidence, and deliver to others;

Finding a topic, focus, and formulating a thesis;

Conducting research. Research skills are essential for a good essay, and they will come in handy almost every day;

Critical thinking. Analysis and the ability to critically approach any piece of information is of crucial importance these days. It will make you a better professional and help deal with huge amounts of information people get daily;

Formulating thoughts clearly. Not only is it good to form ideas, but also to deliver them effectively. If the audience doesn’t understand what you are saying, they won’t be impressed or on-board, no matter how good the idea may be;

Logical argumentation. Finding and formulating supporting arguments is a great skill to master;

Rhetoric methods of persuasion, such as appeal to logic, credibility, or emotions. Having prepared some academic assignments, you’ll be a better speaker and writer;

Outlining. Something as simple as additional planning and drafting help to be more efficient in one’s everyday life;

Requesting feedback and applying it to become better. Receiving a reasonable critique well is also something everyone needs to learn. Feedback can be one of the most valuable sources that help one grow as a professional;

Editing and revising skills. Sometimes a little editing is what saves the day. When a person has a habit of revising and proofreading, they are less likely to skip any unfortunate mistakes or typos;

Effective communication with the audience. When you are writing, you need to keep the audience in mind. It is an essential part of being persuasive – knowing how to appeal to the audience. It is a skill that also helps with personal life and work-related aspects;

Organizational skills and discipline. Eventually, every student learns better time management because last-minute-call never works well. Essay writing disciplines you in many forms. One learns to start early, to plan out, to be precise with words as the volume is limited, and to choose the best arguments as they are usually limited to three.

How to Be a Better Essay Writer?

As with any other skill, anyone can learn and perfect writing. It takes effort, time, and a conscious approach to the matter. Here are several things you can do:

Read More

Make a specific focus on academic papers, essays, articles, or dissertations. Learn from their style, use of words, logical flow, etc. You can also read professional advice or a blog that offers various tips on academic writing.

Focus on the Task

The essay assignments vary from tutor to tutor. Some expect certain things; others let students be more creative. Always read the task instructions carefully, look at the type of essay, materials used in the course, recommended literature. If something is unclear, always ask questions – your professor is the best source of information.

Research First

Seek relevant and credible sources only. Use the online library, browse Google Scholar, Academia.edu, and all types of scientific publications.

Drafts Are Important

As soon as you’ve finished the research part, you are likely to have an idea of what you are going to write. Create an outline and add supporting arguments. Never skip the drafting part as it’s the base of good work.

Start Early

Divide the whole process into several steps and concentrate on one at a time. Starting early will give you more freedom and spare time in case something goes wrong. It also allows one to do a more careful revision of the text.

Be Specific With Details

Academic writing is all in details, such as formatting, works cited, graphs, etc. Although they might seem not really important to you, paying attention to them shows your professionalism, dedication, and focus.

Never just put a citation or graph, introduce it in the text. Use only the relevant sources. Format the essay according to the initial requirements.

In Summary

Although not every student enjoys writing essays, it is an important part of education.

Developing writing skills is essential for almost every sphere of life, whether it is professional or personal communication. It also helps to learn critical thinking, research, analysis, and means of persuasion.

