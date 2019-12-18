5 Reasons Why Videos Are Crucial In Marketing Your Business Today

Video marketing is an essential part of every business. It has come a long way from the traditional commercials on TVs to the modern methods of advertising on YouTube, Facebook Live, and Video. Wondering how? Well, these are some of the reasons why video is essential to your business.

Videos Build Trust

Trust is the basis of sales. The whole idea of content marketing is based on trust and creating long term relations with consumers. You should stop selling and instead provide your clients with interesting and useful information.

In this new era, demands focus on ignition, not just traffic. And a simple video does it all. You should create a video that is most likely to engage your customers and ignite some emotions.

If you are serious, you want to use content marketing; you need to invest in videos. You can create a video that presents your product to consumers in a conversational way.

You Can Track Your Results

When you use traditional content marketing tactics, it is hard for you to know if your consumers stopped reading, whether they reread some parts, etc. But with video content, you can easily track where a client stopped watching your video, how many completed and partial views, and how frequently it is viewed.

Using a video, you can be able to track individualized video results using applications such as Smaply and software such as Google analytics. You can be able to track how effectively your content is performing on your website.

It Is SEO Friendly

When you use a video, you will increase the time a visitor stays on your website. More prolonged exposure builds some trust, which signals search engines that your site has good content.

When you include a video on your website, it is 53 times more likely to appear on the first page of Google. And because Google owns YouTube, there has been a significant impact that a video affects search engine rank.

You need to ensure that you optimize your video for YouTube SEO. Include exciting titles and descriptions. You should also include a link to your website; this will prompt a potential consumer to take action.

Does not require a lot of effort

A video content appeals to those consumers who are most dismissive. It allows clients to engage, share, and comment by touching a button. A video eliminates the demand for any reading, and can it can engage all types of audiences.

For you to engage more audiences, you can use video marketing agencies such as video marketing agency in Australia. You can also include a call to action in your video. For example, visit your website or follow you on twitter.

Videos are Appealing to Mobile Users

A mobile and video go hand in hand. Almost 85% of consumers use their phones; you should create videos to reach them. You should take advantage of the increase in the number of mobile users.

Video advertising is becoming more widespread and affordable. Technology has made the adoption of video spread quickly across the globe, for your video to reach more audiences to ensure that you consult marketing agencies like video marketing agency in Australia to assist you in spreading your video.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

