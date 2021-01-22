How to Boost your Real Estate Sales Using Digital Marketing

Photo by energepic.com from Pexels

The digitization trend has greatly changed every aspect of today’s world, especially when it comes to business.

Maybe the recent pandemic has provided the clearest evidence regarding the effectiveness of digitalization for businesses. Every brand that had previously shifted towards using digital technologies received the least financial loss or even benefited from the crisis.

The real estate industry might be a bit different as it usually requires a physical presence, but it still can take advantage of digital marketing.

That’s why many realtors are now on different digital platforms to boost their real estate businesses or at least save their brand identity.

Customers are also using digital means of communications for real estate purposes more than ever. Finding suitable condos in a region, finding the best apartment for renting, comparing the prices, or even searching for investment opportunities are some of people’s intent on the internet.

So using digital marketing is a perfect opportunity to reach out to these customers and boost your sales.

Here are several useful tips:

Create a user-friendly website

This is clear that without a website, you can’t think about digital marketing. Your website should have some factors to help you boost your sales.

First, it should be fast. You can’t expect audiences to stay on a low-speed website to see what you’re offering.

Second, your site should be good-looking to attract the attention of visitors on the first visit. So you need to work on its graphic and design to change your visitors’ minds.

Another important matter is that your website should be mobile-friendly. Most people search via their smartphones, not laptops or PCs. So you’d better optimize your websites’ landing pages for mobiles to load fast and look nice.

Of course, there are many other items that need to be considered when creating a website for digital marketing. Try to select a professional team of developers for that.

Pay attention to both on-site and off-site SEO strategies

When you create a website, you want to be discovered by people who search for certain keywords. So your site should rank for those keywords to appear on the first page of search engines’ results.

This requires you to have a strong on-site and off-site SEO strategy. On-site SEO is everything you do on your site, from increasing the speed to generating keyword-focused content.

Auditing your site in terms of on-site SEO to find critical problems can greatly help you to improve your ranks in SERPs. Met-descriptions, titles, headings, unindexable pages, and many other problems must be taken care of.

You can also find the best and the worst-performing blog posts and optimize your site accordingly.

Off-site SEO is also of great importance. You need backlinks from high-DA sites related to the real estate industry. Try to start with local sites to boost your local SEO. Also, you have to choose your primary and secondary keywords wisely to get the best results possible.

Spend on premium tools

Tools like SEOSurfer, Screaming Frogs, Ahrefs, Moz, Grammarly, Yoast, and many others can greatly help you improve your performance.

Fortunately, many useful features of these platforms are free, but you need to use premium versions if you wanna make the most out of digital marketing.

Try to have Chrome extension versions of these tools installed on your Google Chrome to simplify the process.

Build a social media marketing strategy

Among all the other digital means of communication, social media has a special position. With more than 3.8 billion active users in the world, social platforms are best for reaching out to customers and driving traffic to your site.

Social media channels can help you promote your site’s posts and also share some other content you hardly can publish on sites.

With lots of attractive features like feed posts, Stories, Live videos, Reels, and Polls, you can easily convey your brand messages.

So you need to build a strong strategy to boost your real estate business on social media. Here are some important steps to do that:

SMART goals Competition research Creating accounts on the right platforms Reaching out to real estate audiences Generating compelling real estate posts Engaging with followers Influencer marketing Performance analysis

Develop an email marketing campaign for your real estate business

Email marketing has proved to be one of the most beneficial strategies in digital marketing. Here are several important advantages of email marketing:

You have more control over emails compared to social posts. In fact, everyone can see or engage with social posts, but emails are in your control.

Emails make sense of intimacy. Your social posts are public, but emails are personalized, and audiences feel they’re part of your stories.

You can send different emails to different subscribers.

So it’s a necessary tactic for a real estate business. Try to have a timely email marketing campaign and cover recent or upcoming events in your region, new homes listed or sold, open houses, mortgage news/advice, and any other important events.

Educate your audience using social channels and blog posts

Remember that one of your key purposes in digital marketing should be thought leadership. In fact, you need to make your audience believe that you’re an expert and a leading brand in the market.

The key to this is creating and posting informative and trendy topics. You need to develop a strong content marketing strategy for your blog and for your social channels.

Try to include all required information for buyers and sellers to encourage users to follow your content. “How to do sth,” “Tips to do sth,” “Why should you do sth,” and similar templates are best for educating content.

Also, it would be best if you could prepare a unique style and use it all over your posts to help audiences recognize your content.

Use CRM software

When you gain the trust of customers, the number of prospects will increase. So you’ll soon need a platform for managing your relationship with these prospects.

Customer Relationship Management tools are specifically designed for this purpose. CRM tools act as a database for your prospects’/customers’ information. These tools allow you to easily find the status of your relationship with every prospect and make data-driven decisions.

You can’t manage the result of your digital marketing activities without comprehensive CRM software.

Do not forget reviews and comments

Last but not least, you have to take advantage of reviews and comments all over the internet. Remember that you need to track every forum and social groups related to your business and interact with your audiences.

Reviews can greatly increase your brand reputation and influence potential customers’ decisions. Comments can also be a good opportunity to redirect potential customers to your site and convert them into your loyal customers.

Bottom line

Digital marketing is a vast area, and no article can cover all the required information simultaneously. The above tips will significantly help you to build your marketing strategy and increase your sales. Try to constantly analyze your performance to know if you’re doing well.

