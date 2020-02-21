10 Must-Have Digital Marketing Tools

In today’s world and time, it has become essential for any business to look for digital transformation to succeed in their line of products and services. And if you go through researches, you would find that about 40% of the spend has gone into tech-related matters in 2019, which forms up to more than $2 trillion investment as of now. As per other surveys, about 70% of companies are betting big on digital. Looking at this, someone may ask why digital transformation is necessary and what it implies in the first place. In simple terms, it means the use of digital tools to enhance operations.

Cloud-based software, CRM, automatic invoicing, and such other tools come in handy in boosting productivity, efficiency, and processes to ensure the better utilization of the time. From small, medium, and large, every organization needs this change, and for this, they have to discover the appropriate tools. In the market, you can get multiple choices to choose from, but you need to have complete awareness about them to take full advantage of your decision. Here is a quick look into different types of tools that can solve your purpose.

Digital tools for modern-day businesses

An all-in-one SEO platform Serpstat

For committed digital marketing efforts, you can rely on this comprehensive SEO platform. It can give you a competitive edge by providing all the necessary data required for building any marketing plan for an online business. It contains research tools and high-end analytics to help you know your target audience. Since it also stores past data, you can go back to them to analyze your performance. From traffic distribution to keyword categorization, you can achieve it all and find out where you are doing well and where you need to tweak.

WP-Chatbot by MobileMonkey for higher engagement

Chatbots are emerging as a standard feature across websites. Do you wonder why? Well, this single addition can help companies to increase their engagement with customers like never before. If you want to explore your chances of success in this area, you can try this chat widget. Facebook Messenger powers it. With the help of WP-Chatbot, you can get a Facebook Messenger widget on your site. It can quickly integrate with your business page and Messenger, allowing visitors to interact with you without going away from your website.

However, it is essential to know that all the people who engage with you through a chatbot on your website will get automatically added to the FB’s Messenger contact list. As a result, you will be able to track your participants after the first interaction.

BrightEdge for AI benefits

When you are discussing digital marketing, you cannot ignore the role of artificial intelligence. This technology has transformed the way things used to happen in the digital landscape, and this tool leaves no stone unturned when it comes to taking advantage of AI. From SEO to content marketing and organic searches, it can take care of everything. You can explore and use its data to improve your optimization endeavors. Its data intelligence can also increase the performance of your website by manifold. Plus, you can come up with the most in-demand content for your customers through this tool.

High-quality images with Visual Hunt

Images and content go hand in hand. In content marketing, it is imperative to use a mix of refined pictures and texts. With this tool, you can access lots of good images from across various online sources. The photos tend to be free for commercial purposes. You can also embed their pictures in your text seamlessly. To get the right choice, you need to search its stock with the relevant theme or keyword. It will pull out the matching ones for you.

Heatmap with Hotjar

Understanding the behavior of your target audience and potential customers when they visit your website can be hugely beneficial. You can refer to the heat map of this tool to track what your viewers do on your site. Taking a cue from this, you can modify your website content and design in a way so that you get better clicks and engagement. It can also show you the movement of their mouse cursors and scrolling habits, among others. Plus, you can view how many of them converts from the landing page. As a result, you get to play with your website a bit to make it more appealing for your customers and pump up the earning.

These are only a few of the many tools available in the digital ecosystem. A reputable digital agency, such as BigDropInc.com, can make your task simple by handling all the aspects of online marketing to branding. You can depend on them to guide you about the choice of tools also. Anyway, there are some more options that you can explore. Even if you hire an agency for all these jobs, your knowledge and awareness about the latest trends can make you feel empowered.

Videos with Vidyard

In recent times, videos are garnering immense attention and liking. These are working out well as the content. If you are looking for higher engagement and conversions, you cannot ignore the importance of videos. Vidyard can be a useful tool in this regard. You can create customized videos without having video editing chops. Make a video and embed it wherever you desire. It can prove to be a handy resource in terms of optimization efforts.

Smooth organization of daily work with Todoist

There are so many things to do in digital marketing in a single day that it can seem taxing to anyone. After some time, you can feel like losing control over things. But Todoist doesn’t let you down. You can get jobs in better shape with this tool as it reminds you of the tasks that need your attention. You can list your daily tasks and prioritize your commitments. It can do much more, though. Anyway, if your focus is on streamlining your work, you can depend on it for sure.

Email-automation with MailChimp

Everyone knows how vital are email campaigns as a part of an online marketing strategy. With this tool, you can manage all your email campaigns with ease. It can be time-saving. It also requires little human intervention to give you a broader reach to existing and new customers. Even its free version can prove quite lucrative for small and medium businesses for offering plenty of options. The interface is also easy to understand. However, the cost may hike once you reach 2000 subscribers.

Social networking with Social Pilot

A large number of audiences use social media to engage with businesses and brands. They don’t use the phone so much. As per surveys, if they have a pleasant experience with a brand on social channels, they can spend 21% more time there. Companies understand this well, and that’s why they carve their presence everywhere. But with so many communication points, it can seem challenging to track engagements. However, when Social Pilot is there, you don’t need to bother. You can manage your social profiles with this tool hassle-free and also schedule your posts. SMBs can find it particularly helpful in reposting content on different channels at different times, sharing news everywhere without any problem, and getting quick responses from customers.

ContentCal for efficient content generation

Of all the types of marketing activities, creating content can be one of the most demanding jobs. But you cannot ignore it as it plays an important role in the entire campaign. It can seem tiring after some time and make you lose control over it due to the kind of attention to details it demands. With this advanced tool, you can take charge of things in this field. You can use the visual calendar for planning and posting social media content automatically. Many large organizations take the help of this tool to fulfill their social media and content marketing goals. The analytics can give you a deeper look into your content and social media performance.

As you would realize, there is no shortage of digital tools that can transform your business as per current trends. You just need to have complete awareness about them so that you know what you need and when. If you hire a full-service online agency, you can transfer the burden on to them and relax. If you have to take care of things, then having a fair understanding of what is working in the market and what is not becomes compulsory. Anyway, since you now have this knowledge that no matter how tedious digital marketing can be, you have tools to address them, you should not delay and adopt the ones that look most useful for your purposes.

Some tools can have free versions, and some may directly ask for a fee. You need to analyze your requirements and make a decision based on your observations. If you find difficulty, you always have a choice to seek assistance from professional agencies. It wouldn’t hurt to get help from them because they possess a vast repository of information about everything in the digital landscape.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

