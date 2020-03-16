10 High-Profile Web Platforms You’re Probably Not Using (But Should Be)

You have a Facebook for Business page and it means business.

You’re ‘gramming away on Instagram. The kids love it.

You’re all in on LinkedIn. Sometimes, it pays to be boring.

What all this adds up to is a good start. But only that — a start. Your digital marketing strategy has a long way to go before it’s ready to call itself anything close to “comprehensive” or “omnichannel” or whatever they’re calling it these days.

The truth is, the web has far more high-traffic platforms that don’t dwell in consumers’ collective consciousnesses than marquee properties like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. And that’s a great thing for marketers willing to go the extra mile in their quest to attract eyeballs and generate leads.

Without further preamble, let’s review 10 high-profile web platforms you’re probably not using to aid your marketing plan — but absolutely should be.

1. Crunchbase

Crunchbase is a tech-heavy if not an entirely niche-bound database for movers, shakers, and the businesses they run and invest in. If you or your enterprise has achieved any traction at all, there’s a place on Crunchbase for you. To be fair, there’s also a place on Crunchbase for true titans of industry. Hey, there’s much to be said for a good company.

2. Medium

Medium is the world’s most popular and, arguably, user-friendly blogging platform. It’s way more visible than your website’s blog and probably easier to use anyway. Its versatility is often overlooked; few other high-profile digital platforms provide such a ready, well, platform for creative thinkers and doers. The Medium page for Aaravindha Himadra, for example, highlights the power and possibilities of a well-organized, actively managed Medium presence. Take note.

3. Ideamensch

If Medium is basically a blog in a box with all the bells and whistles included, Ideamensch is a perfectly packaged vessel for thought leadership. Nothing says “credibility” like a longform Ideamensch interview bracketing a detailed profile laying out your many accomplishments and contributions in your own words.

4. Thumbtack

If you work with your hands or own a business that employs people to do the same, Thumbtack is your natural habitat. Actually, it’s more than that. Along with Yelp, Better Business Bureau, and Manta, each of which we’ll learn about in a moment, Thumbtack is a premier platform both to educate potential buyers about what you can do for them and to nudge them to act on the positive first impression your profile gives them (if you play your cards right).

5. Yelp

You know Yelp. Indeed, you know it all too well — it’s your go-to when you’re desperately hungry in an unfamiliar city.

But you don’t run a quick-serve restaurant. Is Yelp worth your time?

Yes, in short, it is. And your business will benefit from a well-curated Yelp profile that attracts positive feedback from verified customers. Don’t underestimate the power of a good review.

6. Better Business Bureau

The Better Business Bureau is more than a venue for irate customers to complain about some perceived slight. It’s a high-authority business directory that ensures everyone who could possibly want to know your name, does. If you don’t yet have a profile on BBB.com, create one today, and monitor closely for complaints or red flags that threaten your competitive position.

7. Manta

Ironically, in light of its importance to small businesses the world over, Manta doesn’t have a great brand. It’s easy to overlook in favor of Yelp or BBB, business directories with unmistakable gravitas. And yet, Manta has every bit as much search authority as those properties. If your business doesn’t appear here, you’re not fully utilizing the free marketing resources available to you — end of story.

8. Local.com

Local.com is a local business directory that also happens to be incredibly easy to use. Take a few minutes to create your Local.com profile today and notch yet another free appearance on the first page or two of the search results for your company name.

9. MerchantCircle

MerchantCircle calls itself “the largest social network for business owners.” Some competitors would beg to differ, but let’s let them fight it out. What’s indisputable is that MerchantCircle is a credible and highly visible resource for consumers seeking out products and services they can’t do without. It’s also a great sales tool. Take its free tools for a spin and imagine yourself in a stronger competitive position than you could possibly imagine.

10. YP.com

Its full name is The Real Yellow Pages, a reference that sails right over the heads of 20-something entrepreneurs. It shouldn’t — YP.com is the real deal, the successor (in more ways than one) to the bulky phone books of yore. Your digital advertising spend isn’t complete without a trip to YP.com.

How should you take advantage of YP.com? If you’ve been in business long enough to remember how you used the phone book back in the day, that’s your answer. If you’re newer in town, think of YP.com as your “just the facts” platform — a search-friendly place to make sure your customers know how to get in touch with your business in the real world. Simple, no?

Put Your Eggs in Many Baskets

A lot is riding on your company’s digital presence in a rapidly changing world. Why would you trust it to one or two digital platforms that may or may not be around a year from now?

You wouldn’t. At least, you shouldn’t. And you won’t — not after reading this far and learning the true extent of the variety of high-profile yet under-the-radar business platforms that want you to succeed.

Today’s the day you distribute your proverbial eggs, ensuring that one unexpected outcome won’t devastate a marketing plan that’s taken years to develop. Each of these 10 platforms will do its part to help you succeed. Are you ready to hold up your end of the bargain and create a web presence of which you — and your customers — can truly be proud?

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

