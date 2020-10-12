Ways For Portraying Your Positive Company Culture on Social Media

Company culture is an important factor that differentiates your business from competitors, making it attractive to both new employees and customers. While most companies have leadership principles outlined in their company handbook, actions often speak louder than words.

The importance of corporate culture

The corporate culture is indeed very important, especially for the younger generation. 80% of millennials consider corporate culture and relationships with future co-workers to be the most important factor in choosing a job – even more important than career opportunities.

The main elements of corporate culture should be represented on social networks. Among them are values, ideas, relationships, language, symbols, stories, legends, motivation, leadership, etc.

Let your customers see inside the company

About 90 present of young people in Australia (18 – 29 years old) is using social media. A lot of people say that one of their preferred way of business communication is through social media. Social media that your company use is the first thing new potential employees and customers will check, so use them wisely and as much as possible. Use Instagram stories and hashtags to point out your company culture, ideas and values of your business.

Figure out what makes your company unique

The first step is to find out what is unique about your company. Is it the way you treat your employees or customers? Is it the way you create your product? Is it the interior and atmosphere at your offices? Or maybe the way you celebrate anniversaries and birthdays or the company events? Whatever it is, point that out! Conceive something that will reflect your uniqueness and go with that!

Demonstrate your style

When you figured out what is your best feature and where lies your uniqueness it’s time to demonstrate it in the right and interesting way on social media!

Here are a few ideas on what to share with your followers:

1. Quotes in a new way

Many people are already bored with funny and inspiring quotes from famous people. But what if we give a new assessment to the known wisdom? Or bomb an ingrained idea? Don’t forget to show your company statements through it.

2. Questions

Ask the audience questions that make people want to joke and be smart.

3. Photos with branding

Try to find the photos with your logo. Make sure to find interesting and funny images. Humour always wins.

4. Pictures of your product

Let your customers see the product through the eyes of regular people, not the ones who make it. Let them feel the process and the product.

5. Invite your customers and followers to your online discussions or disputes

If you and your colleagues argue in the comments or on some forum about interesting topics, share the link of it, so your followers can join, leave their opinion and get to know you better through yours.

6. Post photos of your employees

Customers need to know that they are dealing with a living person, not a “packer # 2”.

7. Debunking myths

Invite subscribers to confirm or refute the myth about your service or product themselves.

8. Competition for subscribers

Choose the most active follower of your social media account. Reward the lucky person for being active.

9. Link to a useful post

Share useful blog post with your followers. You can also add your opinion about it and ask for theirs in the comments. Even if the post is not related to your company, it will show that you care about your customers and what is important for them.

10. Review of your product from the user

If there is a customer review that you are happy and proud about, share it, don’t hide it! If you still don’t have one, ask followers to do it creatively, if they like it, of course. Think of a way to motivate them.

11. Photos of your clients, followers and customers who are the users of your service or product

You can find them by hashtags. (That’s why you need your special hashtag, we talked about that earlier.)

12. One working day in the life of your employee

You can post a few photos through the day with small descriptions: who is in charge of what and how they do their job (in detail). Instagram stories are perfect for this.

13. Expert presentation

Recommend your followers to subscribe to the industry expert’s page. Say that you yourself get a lot of useful first-hand information.

14. Memes and comics

Play with a famous meme or come up with a comic with an unexpected ending. Ideas can be taken from life, your company or you can just find funny pictures on the Internet and come up with funny signatures. Even if you don’t have a sense of humour, you can always come up with a creative caption. Try and experiment.

15. Streams and Lives

Invite people to live on a hot topic. To find a topic, just go to any news resource and see what the audience is most actively discussing. You can also follow the latest trends through Google Trends.

16. Flashback

Post a photo of an old logo, first products, or a first small office in the basement or garage.

17. Show the interior and atmosphere

Paying attention to details has proven like an effective way to improve the mood in the office, according to many successful Australian businesses. Add nice details, like candles and flowers. For example, if you are not sure which arrangement will fit best into your office interior, flower delivery in Brisbane or other major cities can help you out with this.

18. Photo competition

The subject of the photo should be related to your business.

Conclusion

The active creation of corporate social networks by large companies has been a trend of the last years. If social media accounts are properly implemented, correctly filled with content, and feedback from management is established, they can become an effective business tool. The main difference between a corporate social network and all other information technologies that are being implemented in a company is voluntary use. At the same time, it is important that such a project is implemented thoughtfully, in stages and according to the clearly set goals of the company.

Emma Williams is an Australian writer with a master's degree in business administration, who has a passion for anything lifestyle and design related. She spends most of her time redecorating and participating in house projects. As a great nature lover, her biggest pleasure is spending time in a small cottage by the river.

