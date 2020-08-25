Two Instagram Analytics Tools to Make Your Business Competitive In 2020

Of all the social media platforms available to marketers, Instagram has emerged as the favorite simply because of its power to engage followers with appealing visuals. It is well known that social media has become immensely popular because people love to engage with each other as well as icons and brands informally. More than any other social media network, this is possible on Instagram because of its visual nature that encourages people to like, comment, and share posts that appeal to them. According to https://www.searchenginejournal.com, engagement is considered as the most important performance metric by over 80% of all businesses. However, as important as engagement is, there are many more metrics that should be used to monitor your performance on Instagram so that you can tweak your marketing strategy to deliver a bigger impact. Two of the most useful analytics tools for tracking your Instagram marketing strategy:

Owlmetrics

Not only is Owlmetrics capable of tracking in real-time all the key performance data of your Instagram account such as engagement rate, follower count and growth, use of hashtags, CTR, etc., but it also makes the process very easy with a user-friendly dashboard. In terms of capability, it easily outperforms by a large extent Instagram Insights that most users tend to adopt by default. In addition to the basic metrics that every marketer needs to have at hand, Owlmetrics also provides useful insights into the photo and video filters that are most liked by followers, tags that have received the most interaction, best days of the week and best times of the day to post, which kind of posts have had the most engagement as well as their sources to mention a few of the most useful metrics.

Owlmetrics enables you also to keep a close tab on the performance of your hashtags so that you know immediately which of your hashtags are proving to be most effective in enhancing the visibility of your content and which, need to be reworked or dumped. Owlmetrics generates a treasure chest of information for strategizing your content marketing. In addition to daily reports on the engagement rates of your posts, you also get to know which posts performed the best concerning engagement as well as information on types of posts that performed the best in terms of real Instagram likes. With the help of information on the average clicks per post, the change rate of clicks, and the total number of clicks that your posts have received, marketers can craft a killer content strategy that will enhance brand awareness and memorability. However, if the thought of crunching so much numerical data is frightening, Owlmetrics also can generate easy to understand graphs to that you can easily focus on areas that need improvement.

Owlmetrics also makes available a wealth of insights into the make-up of your target audience. You can conduct a comprehensive analysis of the composition of your target audience by parameters like age, gender, city of origin, language, and other fundamental demographics so that you can know a detailed profile of your potential customer to make your content more relevant, useful, and engaging to them. In addition to the data of your own Instagram account, you can also use Owlmetrics to track your main competitors in real-time so that you can remain nimble and address emerging market threats and opportunities in the shortest possible time.

Simply Measured

Measurement of brand presence is of utmost importance to marketers and as indicated by its name, Simply Measured is an analytics tool that assists marketers to find out the footprint of their brands in terms of awareness and conversions. While monitoring the total number of followers and the addition to the follower base is a good way of measuring brand awareness, another very effective metric is the popularity of the hashtags that you are using in your posts. Simply Measured also generates a comprehensive view of the performance of your videos so that you know the number of views, retention as well as even conversions. You can also use Simply Measured to find out what the competition is up to and what is working the best for them so that you can easily focus on the most effective methods of outperforming them with a more effective marketing campaign.

As all marketers know, influencer marketing is easily one of the most effective marketing tactics. However, it can be a pain trying to identify the best possible influencer, especially if you have a limited budget. With Simply Measured, you can easily find out if your account is already being followed by a potential influencer. In such a case, wooing him can often be easier and less expensive than approaching him in the normal way. Among the other attractions of Simply Measured is a visual dashboard that displays all the information via easy-to-comprehend graphs that make Instagram analytics far less frightening than you would have anticipated. The tool also provides a facility for you to understand whether all your engagement activities are eventually leading to conversions that boost your bottom-line. The process is very simple and involves seeing how the Visits lead to Page views and then on to Conversions. By analyzing the efficiency of each step, you can find out where you have to improve. The tool makes available all the basic metrics in a report that also permits you to see the number of likes and comments of each of your posts daily, which when compared with your posting schedule can reveal the correlation of the likes and the posts, including the best time to post and the best days of the week to post.

Conclusion

Even though social media marketing is not rocket science, to be successful, you need to know what appeals to the audience and ensure that your content measures up to their expectations. To know what your potential customers want and what excites them, you need to use Instagram analytics tools. The two tools discussed here will generally be more than sufficient for every brand marketer to decide on a suitable marketing and content strategy for maximum brand awareness and conversions.

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...