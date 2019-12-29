The State of Instagram And Social Media Marketing in 2020

The state of Instagram marketing in 2020 is a lot different from the state of yesteryears. In fact, social media marketing, on the whole, has changed significantly over the past couple of years. However, that has not deterred the marketers from using Instagram for their marketing purposes and integrating it with their social media marketing strategy.

If you want to get a real understanding of the importance of Instagram as a marketing option and the relevance of it in today’s marketing scenario, you will first need to know how exactly different brands are using this mobile photo and video sharing app currently.

You will also need to know the specific elements of this platform that are delivering results just as desired by the marketers.

More than 90% of the businesses are already using this platform for their social media marketing efforts. Based on this statistical data, you can well assume how important Instagram is for social media marketing. Whether it is Instagram Ads or Instagram Stories, you will get a lot of benefits when you integrate Instagram within your social media marketing strategy.

Ways Instagram has changed the world

Instagram, with its features and functionality, has created sub-genres, careers, and businesses that have disrupted the entire industry. Most significantly, it has influenced the behaviors of the modern users, which is a significant factor that you should consider in order to make sure that your marketing, as well as the outreach process, is good enough to compete with the trends and requirements of the modern market and customers.

Ideally, Instagram has diversified beauty standards, though it has received a fair share of criticism as it affects the mental health of young people. However, the filter option and editing tools have resulted in an unrealistic expectation of beauty from the customers. They access this platform to share a more diverse vision of beauty.

Moreover, people are no longer reliant on traditional marketing methods or media broadcasting, as that does not provide a broader definition of beauty. They want to break the beauty taboos through this platform even if it involves sharing pictures of unfiltered pimples, scars, or stretch marks.

It is these diverse representations that are seen to be are growing on this platform. This is a good thing because it builds significant audience traction.

Uses of Instagram in social media

The marketers have taken note of this change and have found easy and productive ways to gain more Instagram followers by using this platform more effectively. One such means is by delivering high-quality visual content.

This integration with social media has proved to be the most effective approach that creates a high level of engagement among users.

It also gives the brand more personality, individuality, and visibility, enabling the brand and the product to reach out to a larger section of the audience.

You can share your product on Instagram and hope to reach to your target audience because Instagram users are known to check in more regularly in comparison to any other social network users.

Keyword research for social media

The foundation of social media, Instagram, or any other type of search marketing is typically built on the keywords. Therefore, you will need to conduct continuous keyword research. A keyword analysis is crucial because it will ensure success with both organic and paid search advertising.

Irrespective of the fact that your social audience is sharing content across different social media networks such as Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, you must make sure that your social media marketing efforts start with identifying the specific type of social media keywords that your target audience may be using.

If you want to be more specific, you will need to conduct such keyword research as that will enable you to find out the needs and wants of your social communities. You can do this by:

Tracking trending and popular topics on different social networks

Determining the frequency of search query

Gauging the interest of the market for your products or services

Identifying the demand for specific keywords

Better understanding the user intent and

Discovering the relevant points of engagement among the users.

When you research and identify the social media keywords, you will get a clear picture of how you should construct, post, and communicate with your message more effectively.

Improve the safety of the platform

In this age of hackers and spammers. You will also need to consider the safety and security aspect when you use Instagram for your business marketing purpose.

This will ensure that you gain the trust of your customers and prospects through your posts, which will help you to grow your customer base.

This will also ensure that you address the common concern of the implications that it may have on mental health, especially on young users.

Different users have different opinions about the safety of the platform. Some say that it is enough to focus on one of the main functions of the app itself while some say that instead of hiding the ‘likes,’ it should focus more on not invading privacy and collect data without permission. However, you should make a calculated move that will provide you with a lot of benefits and Instagram followers.

The best modern social media trend

Instagram, along with Pinterest, is the best and most popular social media trend among marketers and advertisers. This is primarily because the visual component of these two platforms makes them fun for the audiences. They are more intrigued to explore ideas and products on these platforms.

Moreover, both these platforms have highly segmented niche audiences who follow their interests and connect with other people of their community who share similar tastes. Both these platforms offer better shopping sections that take them to the landing page when they click on a particular image.

In short, Instagram, if properly used, can make shopping seamless and provide a higher and better user experience. Therefore, it is natural that Instagram is favored most by the marketers and will be in 2020, that is for sure.

