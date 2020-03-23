The Importance of a Strong Social Media Brand Presence

According to We Are Social, approximately 45% of the world’s population are social media users, and businesses are capitalizing on the popularity and reach of social media platforms to enhance their marketing strategies through social media branding. The reason that social media branding works so well for businesses is that it makes their brand presence more personal. The more personal your brand presence, the more relatable your business will be to your target audience. This translates into more traffic, better engagement with content and more leads to convert to sales. How can a strong social media presence help your brand?

Increases Brand Awareness

Building brand awareness is based on two things: trust and connection. Create a lasting bond between your company and your customers that develops into a trusting relationship. Using influencers or referrals through an affiliate marketing program is an excellent way to boost your brand awareness on social media. Social media affiliates typically already have a loyal base of followers. This is more effective than casting a wide net to broaden your brand awareness, as your affiliate’s followers are already interested in the kinds of products or services you are promoting. Affiliate marketing can also help give your brand legitimacy by leveraging the audience’s trust in an affiliate to build brand loyalty.

Helps You Understand Your Audience Better

A strong social media presence allows you to interact with your consumers. By reading tweets, posts, and updates you gain insights into what products they enjoy buying, which posts they enjoy sharing, and which websites they visit. Some social media networks such as Instagram allow you to directly engage with your audience through surveys using the ‘stories’ function, which is a valuable data-gathering tool.

Builds Meaningful Engagement with Your Audience

Many brands see social media as an opportunity to build their customer base by offering discounts and giveaways. Ultimately, people do not want to hear sales pitches; they want authentic engagement. A connection is the key to a solid marketing campaign. Engage better with your target audience by tailoring your content to their wants and needs.

Builds Brand Loyalty

Engaging in a meaningful way with your audience with useful information and entertaining content indicates to them that you value them not just as a source of revenue, but as individuals. If your audience believes you care for them, they also begin to care for you and your business. This can build brand loyalty and give you an edge over your competitors in the industry.

Affiliate marketing networks through social media platforms can also increase brand loyalty. Consumers are more likely to trust products and services pitched by a third party rather than from the company itself. Using affiliates to spread the word about your product uses the trust developed between the affiliate and their follower base to build confidence in your company, which is a major contributing factor to brand loyalty.

Drives Targeted Traffic to Your Website

Creating content is vital to your marketing plan; however, it can take time for new products or blog posts to be visible on search engines, even if they are optimized. Social media posts give you access to the millions of users, and by engaging and posting your content on social media and linking it to your website, you direct traffic to your website, which has significant gains for your search engine visibility. Social media also allows you to specifically target uses that are interested in your products, which increases the likelihood of generating leads and converting to sales from that web traffic.

Boosts Your Site’s SEO

While content remains the king of marketing strategies, this content may effectively go unnoticed and have little impact on your rankings if you aren’t sharing it on social media. Sharing relevant, optimized content, or even re-sharing evergreen posts drives traffic to your site and can help your site to climb the search engine ranks much faster.

A social media posting schedule can help you share content quickly and easily and capitalize on the times when users are most engaged.

Improves Customer Service

If there is an issue with your product that needs to be resolved, customers expect it to be addressed immediately. Failing to do so can have a direct impact on your profits and reduce brand trust and loyalty. Social media improves your customer service by allowing you to respond to customer complaints and requests within hours instead of days, as with traditional customer service emails.

Offers More Effective PR Opportunities

Press releases are a vital part of marketing any new product or service, but sending press releases out through traditional channels like PRWeb often means the majority of your customer base overlooks them. Distributing press releases over social media provides the opportunity for you to introduce your product more conversationally and engagingly. It also prompts potential customers to ask questions about your product or promotion in real-time.

Keeps Your Company Relevant

A strong social media presence lets you be one of the first voices when news breaks or trends hit. Engaging with relevant news stories and capitalizing on trends can turn your content viral. It also opens up the opportunity for product mentions from influencers and other media outlets. This kind of attention can boost traffic to your website, improve your brand visibility, and keep your company relevant.

Stay Ahead of the Competition

According to recent research, over 90% of retailers use two or more social media platforms. This does not mean they are using it effectively. While you might think your brand can get lost in a sea of competition, most companies are not using social media marketing as effectively as they could and are not seeing significant returns.

One of the biggest reasons they aren’t seeing the benefits of social media marketing is because they do not have a strong social media brand presence. Poor content, inconsistent posts, and low responsiveness and engagement with followers can be detrimental to your business. A strong presence that focuses on audience connection and consistent branding can help you stand out from the crowd.

The Final Word

Don’t let your brand get lost in the crowd. There are a considerable number of benefits to having a strong social media brand presence that translates to increased brand awareness, stronger brand loyalty, and ultimately increased leads and sales. Take advantage of the social media marketing boom and get your brand noticed.

