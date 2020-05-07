How to Grow Your Business Instagram Account

It has been a while since Instagram released its business account feature and it has enabled many small businesses to appear professional and credible. Although you may have found success with this social media account, there is always room for improvement.

Through the use of Instagram growth tools, you can strengthen the following of your account and gain more exposure. The aim should be engaging the targeted audience in a meaningful way on Instagram. In that way, the value of your Instagram Business Account will grow and so will the following you have. Here is how to do that.

Posting content regularly

Brands that use Business Instagram Accounts should strive to post content regularly, at least once daily. If your followers click on the profile of the account you’re managing and find it empty, they might as well leave because there wouldn’t be anything interesting for them.

To make it worth their while, have some interesting content that either adds value or entertains them.

It is understandable that sometimes running a small business can be stressful and you might not have a large staff that can help with some responsibilities.

In that case, it can be easy to ignore the social media marketing strategy you have that involves Instagram. If you feel that way, consider using a social media managing tool that will post for you on the date and time scheduled.

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories have become a great way to share content on this social media platform. It is a very advantageous posting on Instagram Stories because you will remain at the top of the post feeds of followers.

Also, the majority of users prefer posting or viewing Stories instead of scrolling their feed. Brands also identified that they could reach their audience more effectively using this feature and so they started using it to their advantage.

To grow your business, you should also follow suit and start using Stories to the best of your abilities. Insight from Instagram proves that 62% of people grew interested in a brand after seeing it on stories.

You might get more loyal followers by just posting on Stories and those visiting or following the page you’re managing might be more interested in your brand.

Effectively use hashtags

Hashtags have become one of the most efficient methods of gaining exposure on Instagram and gaining more new followers. When people search the hashtag you used, you will appear in those search results and keen users will start following the page you started.

Although that is true, you should still avoid making them look messy by cramping them together in one sentence.

One of the very important Instagram caption hacks suggests that you rather space them out and hide them. That can be done by adding line breaks between the caption and the hashtags.

Brand your hashtags and make them about the business you are running. As per a report, 70% of hashtags are branded and that’s how many brands have gained popularity, and that’s how you should do it too.

Post at the most effective times

One key feature of an Instagram marketing strategy that is often forgotten is posting at the right time. Most marketers and brands don’t perceive their timing as very important and, as a result, post at any time. The results aren’t that great because their content is usually hidden under 100s of posts that went live after theirs.

To avoid that aftermath, you need to carefully plan the time you will post. Generally, there are two most effective times to post, the first one being in the morning and the second is in the evening. The reason behind that is because most of the customers you are trying to convert to the brand you are running are in the working class.

Sarah McGrath, who works as a digital marketing specialist for a top essay writing service that provides writing for various paper writing websites and to university students who can buy custom essay, as well as she shares her experience.

She says that most of their audience includes students who might not be among the working class, but they still have classes to attend and are usually free in the mornings and evenings. As per her, the strategy has worked greatly to their advantage, just as it would have for other businesses.

Don’t buy followers rather sponsor posts

Another mistake that Instagram businesses and marketers make is buying followers, which is often very detrimental. The main reason behind this is that these brands may end up wasting a lot of money in an inefficient strategy. If you buy followers, you’ll be paying for people who are totally irrelevant to the target market you have in mind.

They don’t care about the services or products being offered and they may not even be from the country you are mostly targeting.

Instead of wasting money on this technique, rather spend money on sponsored posts, which can significantly grow the Instagram Business Account you are running. In the latter case, you will be paying for something that is way more efficient and can improve your Return on Investment.

Using videos to engage the audience

Instagram users like videos and they engage more with companies that share video content. Although that is true, they have preferences on the video content they would like to receive.

For example, Instagram users prefer short clips instead of long videos that waste their time. Oreo is a great example of using this to their advantage because they make short videos.

As a result, they have grown their following exponentially. Also, try adding subtitles to the video because some may mute the sounds for several reasons.

The main reason being is that they may use social media while commuting and they wouldn’t like to disturb other passengers. Creating engaging videos isn’t that expensive nowadays because you can do it yourself.

Don’t neglect User Generated Content

Many Instagram users generally turn to this social media channel before they make purchase decisions. The content they usually look for to make purchase decisions is User-Generated Content.

UGC is usually authentic and unique and offers real-life experience with that product or service and with the brand. Be sure to leverage this by encouraging customers to post their experiences with the brand you are running.

Also, engage with the content they post about your business by liking, sharing, and commenting. FedEx, WeWork and some other companies do this very efficiently because their Instagram account is populated with great pictures that were shared by their users.

You can make this work for you because customers prefer using a business that offers great customer service. If customers report great customer service, the targeted will most likely opt for the products and services you offer instead of the competition.

The bottom line

Growing your Instagram Business Account can be accomplished by posting content that adds value or entertains regularly. Use hashtags effectively on captions and don’t forget posting short video content that is subtitled when required. Remember. User-Generated Content is king, don’t leave it out in the strategy you are implementing.

