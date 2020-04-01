The Essentials to Know about Big Data Analysis for Social Networks

The digital world now poses a new challenge to individuals and businesses, which we haven’t ever faced before. All the gadgets and every home/office device we use will be connected to the IoT network (Internet of Things network) soon, which means there will be an explosion in data collected through all these sources.

This influx of data will let the enterprises to understand their consumer behavior in a better way and study the patterns to identify what they need and what not. By analyzing the consumer buying patterns and with the help of big data tools, the scientists can find out many patterns and issues and provide the marketers with insightful information for precise decision making.

Data analysis and big data on social media

Even though data analysis is still at its early stages of maturation in industries, this is not so in case of social media. The big data avenues available on social platforms and the scenario of social media marketing are largely advanced, which will help businesses to understand how smart technological advancements may change our lives in the future.

Concept of big data in social media

One best example of big data shaping our daily lives is through social media data analytics. User information which is collected through social networking platforms now the marketers to learn the consumer behavior and target the most prospective audience through the same platforms. Social media data analytics also help ensure optimum engagement with the users and ultimately, business happening through social media channels itself. In simpler terms, we can consider brand analytics and microtargeting as two sides of the coin by taking social media in light of the digital marketing spectrum.

Doing microtargeting through social media

The primary ways through which big data are changing our lives nowadays is by offering marketers the capability to change user experience by giving insight about target individuals and target groups. As the data is segregated neatly across machine learning algorithms, the social media platforms can now let the companies target their users individually based on the given specifications beyond just age, gender, race, location, and other social specifications.

So, now you can directly advertise to anyone simply for their likes and dislikes. Even though the micro-targeting campaigns we can see in the media are sometimes scary by considering privacy and personal data exploitation, the actual fact is that real microtargeting isn’t any black-hat marketing technique. With the help of artificial intelligence tools as offered by providers like RemoteDBA, big data will let the marketers connect directly with a larger audience and increase the revenue by lowering advertising cost. The more people you get through the social channels to connect with, the more may become interested in your products and services by seeing your ads. The more you reach to, the lesser amount only you have to spend on advertising. This will absolve the frustration involved in advertising which actually has nothing to do with the returns lately, and that’s not big data is about.

Big Data for social media analytics

As we have seen above, the other side of the big data coin in light of social media is crucial for the business. Every company now has representation on social media and having profiles on various social media platforms is essential for anyone who wants to reach the target audience and attract them towards your services. The sweeter part of it now is that social media analytics makes it more affordable for even small businesses too.

By having easy access to various metrics like comments, likes, reactions, replies, and post shares, etc., a business can get a better understanding of the nature of interactions between their customers and the content they publish. On its core, in the fast-growing scene of digital marketing scene, social analytics offers an opportunity for marketers to fine-tune their messages to be presented to the right people, at the right time, and the right place.

Unlike the frustrating advertisements, it will provide more transparency and user engagement too. However, as with any other things related to the big data analytics, it is not easy for the business analysts to gather data that easily and analyze it to get the exact picture. However, there are many tools and methodologies available now to do it effectively.

Big data analytics tools for social media

With the help of social media big data analytics tools, one will be able to easily and quickly see the most vital matrices in terms of brand performance on social media. Say, for example, a big data interpretation graph which shows the increasing number of followers or likes to your social media profile is a clear indication of your gaining popularity. Engagement charts may give you an idea about how well your audience is interacting with the content.

Detailed analytics like the use of demographics, may help the analysts to get a complete picture of the audience, their demographics, likes, and dislikes, etc. This, all by its own, will help the experts to determine whether a business should readjust their social media strategies to get a better customer base or not.

Social media marketing

The concept of social media marketing won’t reach this level without the involvement of big data into it. The big data analytics tools are becoming more sophisticated now, with the help of which, the marketers are able to make better real-time decisions on market conditions and how to take the business ahead.

This approach will help enhance the business profitability ad also will ensure a more engaging and pleasing customer experience when compared to the outdated online marketing practices. In that sense, big data analytics for social networks enables a more exciting opportunity for businesses of all sizes.

To make it possible, similar to how a detective follows the evidence and clues which lead to successful closure of a case, an online marketer needs to find out the finest and smallest details using big data analytics on social networks to keep the wheel rolling. It should also be noted that a detective cannot run his or her operation without any tools or methods, and similarly a digital marketer and online business administrator cannot also run the show without the help of appropriate big data tools and foolproof analytical methodologies.

Royce Calvin

