Best Times to Post on Social Media during the COVID-19 Pandemic (Infographic)

COVID-19 is still raging in the world, causing one of the worst economic crises in the past century. Social limitations and the risk of being infected in crowded areas have cut the sales of many businesses.

On the other hand, some brands have taken advantage of the current situation and increased their income. Digital-based companies such as Amazon.com Inc. have been benefited the most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other words, the more digitalized your company is, the less financial loss you’ll face amid the crisis. So if you want to save your business during the pandemic or even reach more customers, you’ll have to consider using digital marketing more than ever.

People are increasingly relying on the internet for buying, and this is a great opportunity for converting them into your customers. Social media is now the best tool for this purpose, and you have to include it in your marketing strategies.

Of course, this is not that simple because countless companies, including your rivals, are using social media marketing.

So you have to use it efficiently to get maximum exposure and generate leads more and more. An important factor in getting higher engagement rates on social media is the time you post on it.

Remember that people are following a lot of social accounts, all of which are constantly posting on social media. So your followers might lose your content among all other posts if you don’t post at the best time. That’s exactly why you have to use social media scheduling tools to post at the best time.

In fact, you need to post the time your followers open their social apps. You might consider this a bit difficult or even impossible. But fortunately, scheduling tools can help you find the best time at which the majority of your audience use social networks.

Here are several famous social media scheduling tools:

AgoraPulse

Hootsuite

Buffer

Sprout Social

Crowdfire

Posting at peak times put your content in the eyes of maximum possible visitors at the same time. The thing is, best hours for posting change by different factors like region, industry, and global issues such as the coronavirus crisis.

The infographic below helps you find out how often to post on social media have changed during the crisis on different social media platforms. By using this information, you can efficiently target your audience and keep your business alive during the pandemic.

Thomas Siani Thomas is a content writer with more than 5 years of experience in blogging. He has written a considerable number of articles about social media marketing, brand marketing, blogging, and search visibility for many blogs, especially blogwaves.com.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

a WordPress rating system

GD Star Rating

a WordPress rating system