Social media is an epitome of modern technology. And at the forefront of it is Instagram – a photo and video sharing platform people use to socialize.

Up until now, you probably know the basic features of Instagram – post on the feed, create a story, share a reel, like or comment on a post, etc.

But what if I told you there are other things you could do on the app?

Did you know you can turn your Instagram account into a virtual reality (VR) gallery where you watch loads of 3D content?

Don’t be surprised. VR is just one of the many techs changing social media for the better. There are so much more you can do on your IG.

Below are the top 9 ingenious things you didn’t know you could do on Instagram.

1. Hide from Other Users

Did you know that Instagram gives you the option to hide from specific users? If you visit an Instagram user’s profile page, you will see three small dots in the upper righthand corner. Tap on the three dots to reveal a pop-up menu. Your choices on the menu will include Restrict, Block, Report, About This Account, Hide Your Story, and Copy Profile URL.

If you choose “Restrict,” it will prevent that person from seeing when you’re on Instagram in real-time. They also won’t know whether you’ve read their messages or not. Restricted people can still leave comments on your posts, but no one else will see them as long as they remain restricted. If you want to see their comments, you can choose “See Comment” to reveal it to yourself only.

Restrict is different than Block. If you choose the “Block” option, it prevents that person from accessing your channel entirely. They won’t be able to see your posts or leave any comments on your posts.

2. Delete Search History

Do you want to keep your Instagram searches private from someone else around you? If so, you can delete your Instagram search history with the “clear search history” feature in your Security menu settings. This feature comes in handy for business people and married people who might not want their Instagram activities to be discovered by anyone in their inner circle.

It is very simple to clear your search history. Tap on the three-lines menu located in the upper right corner of your screen. On the list of options available, choose “Security” and then “Clear Search History.” It will bring you to a screen where you will see you search history. Choose “Clear All” on the right side of the screen to remove all that search history.

3. Rearrange Your Instagram Filters

Do you use specific Instagram filters more than others? Instagram lets you rearrange your filters so that you can easily access the ones you use the most. It will save you time from having to scroll through all the other filter choices that you don’t normally use. Instead, your favorite filters can be placed on the very top of the list for your convenience.

The Instagram filter page is accessible as you begin the posting process. When you’re on the page, put your finger on the filter you want to move. After a couple of seconds, you’ll be able to move the filter around to a different position on the list. You have free liberty to move the filters into any positions that you want.

4. Organize Your Saved Items

Do you usually save content that you enjoy on Instagram? The platform uses a default setting that stores all saved content inside of a saved folder. It doesn’t matter which types of posts you save because they all end up in the same folder. If you save several different types of posts, it will be difficult to find the ones you want if they’re all stuffed into the same folder.

The good news is that Instagram lets you create custom folders for different types of material. When you go to save content in the future, you’ll have the option to save it into a particular folder of your choice. It will save you so much time from having to scroll through different posts just to locate what you want to see.

5. Pin Comments

Your Instagram posts will probably see a variety of positive and negative comments. If you’d like to highlight the most positive comments on a particular post, you can utilize the “pin” feature on Instagram. This feature lets you move positive comments to the very top of the comments list. That way, you can highlight the positivity of your posts while pushing the negative posts to the very bottom.

You can pin a comment very easily. Just find the comment you want to pin and swipe left on it. You should see a pin icon reveal itself. Tap on that icon and the comment will get brought to the top of the post immediately.

6. Unfollow Multiple Inactive Accounts

Do you follow several different Instagram accounts? If so, you probably won’t realize when certain accounts are no longer active. Fortunately, Instagram has a feature which allows you to discover the inactive accounts that you follow. Once you find these accounts, you can unfollow them in massive numbers.

For instance, visit the “following” link on your profile page. You will see a list of accounts that you’re following on this page. The list will be arranged by the accounts you interact with the least. In other words, the least active accounts will be placed on the very top of the list. Now all you do is click on the accounts you want to remove to unfollow them.

7. Save an Instagram Reels Audio Clip

Do you love to listen to music on Instagram Reels? If there are specific audio clips that you’d like to save for future listening, Instagram lets you save those clips. As you play a particular clip, you’ll see scrolling information on the bottom of the screen. Tap on that information and you’ll get brought to an audio information page. Choose “Save Audio” near the top and it’ll save the audio clip to your profile.

The next time you want to access the clip, tap on the three-lines menu icon at the upper right corner of the screen. Choose “Saved” from the options selection. You should see an Audio collections folder listed on the page. Select the folder to access your saved audio clips.

8. Insert Line Breaks to Your Posts

You might have noticed that Instagram does not have a “Return Key” on their default virtual keyboard. So, how are you supposed to insert a link break without a return key? Many people get confused by this situation. Don’t worry, though, because the return key is just hidden.

When you have the virtual keyboard shown, choose the “123” key on the keyboard. It will change the letter keys to number keys. Now you should see the “Return Key” on this numeric side of the keyboard. Tap the return key to insert a line break instantly. Once you’re done, tap the “ABC” key to return to the letter keyboard format.

9. Find people using hashtags

This is particularly useful for business owners looking to pick the right influencers for their brands.

By simply entering keywords relevant to your services and products, and planting the hash sign (#) on the back, you can find great influencers to work with.

The more related the hashtags are to your brand and products, the better. You can also search the “#sponsored” or “ad” hashtag to find already active influencers who might be willing to work with you.

