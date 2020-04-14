7 Tips for Running a Successful Instagram Account for Your Pet

Lots of people create separate Instagram accounts for their pets. Sometimes it’s just a fun way to create a digital photo album for friends and family to see, and other times pets like Grumpy Cat and Marnie the Dog (rest in peace to both of them) go viral.

Are you thinking of giving your pet an Instagram account of their own? All the work falls on you, of course, so it takes effort if you want the profile to build an audience. Here are a few tips for successfully running a pet Instagram:

Decide how much effort you’re going to put in

How seriously are you going to approach managing your pet’s Instagram? It might be a good idea to take it lightly. Who cares if your pictures aren’t magazine-worthy when it’s all just for you? Running a profile for your pet might just be a low-stress hobby for you and a way to chronicle your lives together.

If you want your pet to go viral, though, then the way you approach Instagram will be different. Ask any marketer — it takes more work than you imagine. The following tips are geared towards people who want their pets to garner significant followings.

Brush up on your photography skills

Images and video are everything on Instagram. No one will be inclined to follow your pet’s profile if your photography skills aren’t up to par. Every picture you take, every video you capture, needs to be well-produced and aesthetically pleasing. Social media is chock-full of animal pictures, so if you want yours to stand out, then your images need to be attention-grabbing.

There are specific tricks applicable to pet photography, too. As Adorama notes, it’s important to get down on their level instead of taking too many pictures from your much higher point of view. Focus on their eyes, learn the basics of lighting, and take them places that they enjoy.

Photo by Mathilda Khoo on Unsplash

Don’t make your pet do anything they don’t want to do

No amount of attention on Instagram is worth making your pet uncomfortable. Do not put them in precarious positions, get frustrated when they do not understand your directions, or make them do anything that they are not happy about. Your pet’s Instagram is about capturing their most joyous moments, not taking bizarre photos that your pet has to be miserable for. Put your pet’s health, safety, and happiness first.

Target a niche audience

There are countless other pet Instagrams out there, so don’t concern yourself trying to compete with them or appeal to every kind of person. There will inevitably be people who aren’t interested in what your pet is doing, so try to make your pet’s Instagram something unique. You could focus on shots of them playing outside, looking adorable when sleeping, interacting with other people’s pets, or something else.

If you need a boost building your audience, you can always buy followers from ViralRace. You should never buy fake followers, but followers from ViralRace are real and engaged, which can help you attract other Instagram users.

Keep hashtags in mind

It’s difficult to understate how essential hashtags are to optimizing your visibility on Instagram. Hashtags categorize content and make posts “discoverable,” otherwise, you’re going to have to lean on commenting on other people’s posts if you want people to notice you.

Conduct hashtag research to know which ones are the most practical for you. The general #pet tag, for instance, probably won’t work in your favor because it’s saturated with tens of millions of posts. You’ll be drowned out. Instead, use hashtags that are more a combination of popular and less frequently used. You don’t want to use just any trending hashtag, either — #travelstories won’t do you any good, but #dogbathtime might.

Don’t underestimate a well-written caption

Though images and videos are what make Instagram go ‘round, don’t underestimate how important captions are. Captions are your opportunity to provide context, tell a story, or share other information that your post doesn’t already convey. Maybe share what you imagine your pet is thinking, what the two of you did that day, humorous blurbs, or something else attention-grabbing.

Engage with your audience

Don’t ignore your audience. People will respond better if you respond to them in turn, so answer questions, start conversations, thank people for their comments, like other posts, follow users back, and take other steps to let your audience know that you appreciate them.

A great many profiles on Instagram are for pets, not people. It’s a fun way to create a public, digital photo album of the animal that plays a special role in your life, as long as you remember that it’s just for fun and put their health and safety first. How will you manage your pet’s Instagram account?

Eileen Conant Eileen Conant is a freelance business writer who also dabbles in painting on the side.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...