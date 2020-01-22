6 Social Media Tips Every Family Business Needs to Know

Running a family business in the modern-day can be both challenging and highly rewarding, especially when you’re able to achieve the success you set out to acquire. One of the best ways to reach this success is through promoting on social media, but only if you get it done right.

While there’s no hard and fast rule to running a successful social media, there are some ground rules and tips you can follow to ensure you get everything set up to give you the best possible results. Today, we’re going to explore the six most important.

1. Choose Your Platforms

Nowadays, there are so many social media platforms that it can be hard to know where to begin and which one is best for you. The important thing to remember here is that you don’t need to be on all the platforms; you’ll spread yourself too thin.

Instead, find the platforms where the majority of your target market will be and stick to posting on there. Master a few platforms to get the best results.

2. Post Consistently

Social media these days is all about making sure your followers have access to the latest content, which means you need to post regularly. You could create a schedule, or post every day, but the more consistent you can be, the more success you’ll have.

Some businesses will choose to post every day, whereas others will post several times a week. You’ll want to post a minimum of three times a week since this will keep your business relevant in the eyes of your customers and followers, and it will help you stay on top of the algorithm. This can take time and practice, but with enough effort, you’ll soon find what works best for you.

3. Tell Stories Through Content

There’s a rather wholesome edge to running a family business that people connect with. Your business isn’t a faceless corporation where you just see customers and income; it’s a business that has been passed down through generations and is the pride and joy of a family.

“This means telling your stories through your content for people to enjoy. Whether that’s sharing your company’s history, showcasing your behind the scenes daily, or just sharing some of your more intimate moments, telling stories helps people to connect with you” shares Sophie Harper, a marketing expert for Draft Beyond and Last Minute Writing.

4. Aim to Provide Value

One of the biggest mistakes family businesses, and all other kinds of business for that matter, make on social media is aiming just to share promotional content on their social media pages, but people don’t want to be hard sold to the entire time.

Instead, aim to provide your readers and followers with valuable content that they can really resonate with and actually provides benefit to their lives. It’s a good idea to follow the 80/20 rule, which means 80% of your content provides value, and the other 20% is marketing.

5. Don’t Be Afraid of Post Promotion

“We’ve all seen promotional posts on our feeds, no matter what social media platform you’re using, and there’s no reason why your business can’t take advantage of this service. If you have something important to share that you want to get out to the masses, invest in promoting your posts for a greater return” explains Beth Ferrinho, a business writer for Writinity and Research Papers UK.

6. Use Video Content, If You Can

If you really want to make an impact on your audience, video content is the way to go. Sure, the investment into video content can be expensive, but even just grabbing your phone and recording something personal to do with your family business can make a world of difference in terms of engagement and connectivity.

Visual content works so well, so even creating YouTube videos showing what you do, or even casually vlogging can be a fantastic marketing technique since people love following along with what you’re up too. You could even make it an entertaining series!

Summary

As you can see, there are some key points to remember when it comes to using social media as a family business. It’s important to make sure you’re doing what is best for your business and connecting with your customers on a personal level to achieve the best results.

