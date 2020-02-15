Sure-Shot SEO Tips for E-Commerce that Get You More Shoppers than Ever Before

Photo by Benjamin Dada on Unsplash

With ad blocks for major search engines — Google leading the line — continually growing, it is becoming significantly difficult for real, organic search listings to earn clicks from users. It isn’t just ads that occupy the SERP real estate — there are carousels, image results, map packs and so much more. Just being a part of the 10 blue links on page 1 doesn’t guarantee a lot either; considering the links that don’t end up within the first three get very little traffic.

The next frontier in search optimization is the rich snippet, and with just a few simple actions, you can make the most of these snippets and enhance your SEO performance.

Importance of Rich Snippets in E-Commerce

Google is actually a behemoth in terms of product searches. It is capable of beating Amazon, as far as, product search reach is concerned. Amazon is fundamentally a product search engine, yet 35 percent of all purchases online start with the Google search. The fact is Amazon is keeping up with the pace but Google boasts of certain things or elements that Amazon simply doesn’t have. For instance, rich snippets!

With the incredible number of users searching for Google product reviews and products, achieving the top SERP rankings must be given utmost priority. Rich snippets would be giving shoppers the capacity not only to identify products or items relevant to precisely their search but even get answers to their queries, read reviews and also compare prices just from a single place. This is almost like a comprehensive product encyclopedia. That is primarily why e-commerce organizations need to be on the rich-snippet bandwagon of Google.

As per https://www.forbes.com, what is known as ‘position zero’ on the Google search engine? We know that it is not technically supposed to be a position instead it is a snippet. Users on Google would no longer be opening your content unless they wish to go through your content. Users may not even read the Meta description or your title. They are searching for something and wish to receive a response at once.

This is precisely how the concept of rich snippets has been introduced. A rich snippet is supposed to be a portion of your content corresponding to the inquiry. It is demonstrated right on top of the Google search results. To rank for Google’s snippet, you must consider researching for trending keywords that are known to rank for snippets. You need to consider optimizing your content for these specific search terms. You may browse through socialmarketway.com/seo-nyc/for more information and professional digital marketing assistance.

Products

The product-rich snippets would be containing visual triggers that a product is on sale: availability, price, and even review ratings. You may consider using structured data for putting a ‘Product’ flag over a picture in the image search results.

Merchants often tend to avoid structured data since they think that it would convert the search results very much into a price war versus a choice depending on the advantages demonstrated in the Meta description and the title. However, thanks to its wide adoption and phenomenal popularity in e-commerce, structured data is simply a necessity at this juncture. You would be at a disadvantage if you do not use it.

Video

Google is including videos in practically all possible search results for alluring a progressively mobile audience. We understand that video structured data through the VideoObject schema would be placing the date, description, duration and even thumbnail in the results. A brand new and fresh Google characteristic in all video-rich snippets seems to be key moments or clips. These help searchers in skipping to one of the numerous points present in a video, each having its unique short description straightaway from the SERP.

Frequently Asked Questions

If your pages are structured in a question-and-answer form, Q&A rich snippets can be triggered by the search engine for the right queries. A QAPage schema is a great tool if you are offering your visitors a forum to answer and ask questions. Structured data present in an FAQ page could be triggering FAQ rich snippets on Google search. You may need to consider marking up pages with numerous short Q & A pairs with the help of FAQPage schema for triggering a featured Google rich snippet on the SERP. The page dedicated to frequently asked questions usually is used primarily for customer service. However, FAQs could also respond to simple and short questions regarding products, as well as, their usage. You must remember to ensure that each and every FAQ page is focused predominantly on only one or a single topic or theme.

Then you could consider using multiple pages for an organic search to reap the benefits. FAQs schema is well-supported specifically for controlled pages, and so the users are unable to submit answers, For instance, you could not consider using FAQPage that is found on forum pages since here users would be answering questions from others. Structured data in Q & A pages could be triggering Q & A rich snippets.

When you provide a page to visitors for asking and answering questions, you must consider using the QAPage schema. You may consider applying this sort of structured data specifically for user-generated content and not meant for blog posts or articles and even not for organization-written FAQs though representatives from your organization like customer service agents could participate.

How-To Snippets

How-to rich snippets can be triggered by structured data that is in step-wise form. How to content tends to be authoritative and informative and is actively sought out by millions of searchers every day. By using the HowTo schema in your page markup, you will be able to describe a sequence of steps that the user might perform to accomplish a set goal. Images and videos if included in your markup will also show up in the rich snippet. Remember, your page should be focusing on the task the user wants to perform. The how-to should not be secondary to some product description or the like.

Including Your Logo in the Knowledge Graph

Logo rich snippets involve structures in your markup that Google can use in its Knowledge Graph. When your products or your store is looked up on Google, the search engine might bring up its Knowledge Graph- a large info box on the right of the search results (top if you’re on mobile) that includes pictures and facts. In such a situation, you want your brand to be represented in the best way possible. This is why you should use an “Organization” schema on your homepage so that the URL that Google needs to access for your logo is clearly marked. You should also demarcate every element you want on the knowledge graph, such as helpline numbers, the main description, founders’ data, and other company facts. You can look up all the supported elements before heading out to code the homepage. It is worth noting that while the “Organization” schema is not officially supported by Google anymore, it is still utilized to serve results in the Knowledge Graph.

Conclusion

Incorporating rich snippets into your e-commerce site could seem somewhat complicated initially, however, it is worth the effort eventually. It would be boosting the overall reach of all your product marketing efforts and would enhance the overall online shopping experience for all your customers. It could help in boosting both offline and online sales. If you are running an e-commerce site and looking for more exposure primarily on the search results, you could use structured markup for fruitful results.

Royce Calvin Royce is as passionate about Internet Marketing as he is with his ever-present cup of Starbucks coffee.

