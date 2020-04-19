Search Engine Optimization for Startups: 5 Tips to Get You off the Ground

Photo by Merakist on Unsplash

Google gets 92% of all internet searches. That’s why search engine optimization for startups is vital. If you can get your content to rank well on Google, it’s free advertising, and a solid way to get views to your site.

But how can you build your SEO without spending a fortune? Here are a few tips to get you started.

1. Invest in Your Content

The goal of Google is to rank high-quality content well. SEO is the tool websites use to achieve that. Above all, make sure you’re investing in creating high-quality content that’s valuable to your readers.

2. Fine-Tune Your Website

One of the ways Google decides the quality of a piece of content is by how long the user stays on the page. And there are a lot of factors that go into that.

Your page may take too long to load – which is why page speed is a ranking factor. Your text might be hard to read, or your site may be too bogged down with ads. You can check out this article for more tips on how to improve website rankings.

3. Spend Time on Link Building

A link to your site is like a vote of confidence from other internet users. Link building is an entire sub-niche of SEO that’s worth taking time to thoroughly understand.

But some solid ways to build up a good backlink profile is by investing in real-world relationships with other internet users. YOu don’t ever have to meet these people IRL. But you should build up a real relationship, even if it’s entirely through comments, emails, and tweets.

You can also create content that’s likely to generate backlinks by doing your research, and publishing those results. The internet likes to cite statistics, so provide them!

4. Don’t Ignore Keyword Research

Google’s algorithms are getting better at understanding natural language. But that doesn’t mean you should put your keyword research aside.

Proper keyword research gives you an idea of what people are looking for. You can use that exact phrasing to create content people need.

5. Put Mobile First

Almost 60% of searches are done on a mobile device. So make sure your website is mobile friendly and responds quickly. There’s a lot you can do to make your site mobile-first friendly, so do a deep dive and make sure your site is ready.

This Is Just the Start of Search Engine Optimization for Startups

The problem with search engine optimization for startups is that it’s a constantly evolving field. SEO is never the same from one year to the next. While the goal is always to rank informative, high-quality content well, the methods are always changing.

If you want the best SEO for your startup, you should consider hiring an in-house SEO specialist, or speak with a consultant about your site.

And as always, we’re here to help you find answers to all of your business questions. Keep reading for more useful information.

Royce Calvin Royce is as passionate about Internet Marketing as he is with his ever-present cup of Starbucks coffee.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...