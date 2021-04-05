How to Get Organic Search Engine Traffic

Photo by Dominika Roseclay from Pexels

Anyone can build a website in today’s internet age. It’s easier than ever. But not everyone can get a good ranking in organic search engine results pages (SERPs). There are hundreds of sites competing for first-page rankings.

Ideally, you want to attain a position on the very first search results page. This is the first place a user sees when they are looking for information they are seeking. A position on the second and third pages is good too because people tend to keep looking when they are not satisfied with a previous site they visited.

There are many reasons you will want to rank organically. First, it’s free. You don’t need to pay anything like you would if you wanted a sponsored listing instead. For a sponsored listing you have to bid against other people who are aggressively competing for search engine traffic.

Learn how you can get organic search engine traffic for free.

Focus on Creating Engaging Content

Writing unique content that is both engaging and grammatically correct is the first thing you need to focus on. Many webmasters who build lots of websites tend to focus their efforts solely on obtaining tons of free traffic. They resort to tactics that manipulate search engines which are highly frowned upon. There are ethical ways to get your site noticed without resorting to such practices. With that being said, let’s focus on capturing the interest of your readers.

Photo by Kaleidico on Unsplash

Speak Out Loud When Writing

One of the easiest ways to assure you are writing material that people can relate to is to speak out loud as you are making a post or page. It may sound silly and it may seem like you are talking to yourself. However, when you speak the words that come to mind, then you don’t have to rack your brain for the right words to say. It comes out naturally. If it helps, you can pretend like you are talking to someone sitting right in front of you. The conversation is engaging, so it’s up to you to get the conversation started. Your readers can follow up with comments if they are interested.

Stay On Topic

Now, one of the easiest ways to discourage your readers from coming back is to stray off-topic in your paragraphs. Many people overlook this and the reader is left feeling confused with what they are reading. Typically, you need to grab a reader’s interest in the very first paragraph, but it’s just as easy to lose them anywhere on the page. As long as you stay on the topic you should have no problem getting their attention.

Skip Over Optimizing Your Articles

Optimizing your content is an important part of your marketing strategy. However, over-optimization is highly frowned upon. There is no need to repeat keywords, bold them or underline them repeatedly. You should save special formatting for information that you want to stand out from the rest of your content.

Add New Information Often

Keeping your pages fresh with new information will keep search engines interested in indexing your pages. If you can’t think of anything new to add, that’s okay. Add fresh material as you think of it. As soon as the thought crosses your mind, jot it down and add it to your site.

Once Your Site is Built, Get the Word Out

Tell Your Friends, Family, and More

There is a reason you are building your website, right? You want people to read what you have written. So, once your site is built go ahead and get the word out that your website has officially launched.

Submit a Press Release

Press releases are a great way of announcing that there is a new blog worth visiting. It’s like reading any other news story where a source is cited. That source is your new site.

Share on Facebook, Twitter, and Linkedin

If you already have social networking accounts established where you can inform friends, family, and other people about your site, it’s one of the best ways to get the word out there. You can ask others to help you spread the word.

Social Bookmarks

Add social bookmarking buttons at the bottom or top of your posts so that visitors can share your site with friends. This is an easy way for people to share what they are interested in.

Write Relevant Articles

If you have spare time on your hands you can write guest posts on other blogs that are related to yours.

Erica Gibson is a tech writer. She is fond of learning something new. In this case, likes reading self-development blogs to improve her professional and personal knowledge.

