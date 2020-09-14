How Social Shares Affect SEO Rankings

For a long time now, the connection between social media and SEO has remained uncertain. The internet is full of contradicting opinions and answers to this subject. The truth is social media pages sometimes appear in search engines like Bing and Google. What is not clear is whether these pages affect any SEO ranking and algorithms.

Social media activities do not correlate with SEO directly. This means that your social shares only impact your ranking by impacting other factors associated with SEO, like traffic. Here is how it happens:

Social Shares Indirectly Affect SEO Rankings

People are always looking for valuable content. If you are always sharing good quality stuff on social media, you can easily boost your SEO ranking without a struggle. As people like, comment and share your content, they will also visit your website to learn more.

This kind of traffic does not impact SEO directly but boosts your domain’s authority, which in turn increases your organic ranking. When a person shares post information that contains quality content, they increase their social visibility, which translates to more attention to the website.

The more visibility one has, the more effect it has on their search engine rankings. If you already have optimized social media profiles, you can use sites like Sitechecker to determine how much traffic you have generated to your website. Using the best site rank checker will give you an idea of what is working and what is not.

Social media profiles often appear in branded google search results. These are often displayed on the first page. Creating and optimizing your social media profiles definitely increases your SEO visibility.

There’s Value in Video

Video content has become very popular for obvious reasons. Most search engines have incorporated it into their search algorithms. YouTube is one of the social media platforms that attract millions of viewers from all over the world. The videos get displayed among the first result of every google search.

You can use the platform to publish quality content and optimize it for easier findability. Search engines will display this content in organic search results, improving your ranking. One advantage of YouTube is that visibility on the platform itself can direct traffic to any social share link or website link that you share in the content’s meta description.

You must optimize your video content for SEO. All you should do is to add relevant keywords to the video titles and descriptions.

Improves Your Content Reach

Traffic is one of the factors that contribute to SEO ranking. Studies indicate that most social media users share content without reading through it. When you update content on your profile, the target is to get more people to connect with you.

Some people who share your content do so within their networks. Others go to the extent of sharing the content on a different platform altogether. This results in more traffic to your website, thus increasing your ranking.

Social media platforms allow you to share content with a larger audience. It is not easy to be discovered through search engines, especially if you have not used the right keywords to optimize your content

. Here, just some quick hashtags can do the trick for you.

With social media, you can display your content to people who did not even realize that such content exists. The content may get shared over and over, resulting in more visibility. This explains how social shares can impact your traffic, especially if an influencer is involved.

For instance, you can have blog content on your website edited to shorter posts and share this on LinkedIn and other relevant social media platforms. The shorter posts will definitely direct readers to the long article on your main website. Clicking on the links indirectly impacts SEO factors such as domain authority, traffic and backlinks.

Local SEO

The name and contact information of any business plays an essential role in their local SEO rankings. You get more credibility on Google if this information is consistent across all your listings. This boosts your rankings in local search results. It is essential that the information also remains consistent across all your social media accounts.

Some platforms allow you to geo-tag your content, resulting in more visibility within your locality. Instagram, for example, allows users to get content that is tagged to specific locations. Using this feature enables you to attract a more localized audience.

Research shows that over 80 percent of consumers go through reviews about local businesses. If you want to rank high in Google search social media optimization should be your priority.

It is very much alive and kicking on social media platforms, from Pinterest to Facebook and Instagram to Twitter. Omnichannel strategy is the buzz word that even local businesses are building upon.

Links from Social Media

Social media platforms also have excellent search functionalities that allow users to find information easily. People can easily identify your page, profile or content through performing the relevant social media search.

Although social media appears to have great influence in SEO ranking, the impact is mostly indirect. Link shares, in particular, do not matter on search engine ranking unless shared directly from the website.

Social media, therefore, only acts as an amplifier for your content. Your target should not only be more shares but higher target rates, which results in better ranking. This simply means that social media platforms serve as search engines. The results are often optimized based on specific keywords. That is why you must use the right keywords for your content.

Conclusion

It is now clear why search engines consider social shares when making their ranking. Only quality content gets to the top and search engines like Google use algorithms to identify such content.

The more people share your content, the more relevant it will appear to be. Search engine algorithms can track these shares and use the information in their rankings. Ultimately, with a shift in trends, how you perform on the social signals the real SEO performance.

Royce Calvin Royce is as passionate about Internet Marketing as he is with his ever-present cup of Starbucks coffee.

