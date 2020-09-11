6 Best Keyword Research Tools to Target Your Audience

The best keyword tools are essential to help you develop your content strategy, identify new opportunities, and attract consistent traffic to your website. Whether you are trying to increase website memberships, new customer sales, or gain brand awareness, there are several powerful keyword research tools to help you optimize your online presence. Before you begin producing content, it is essential to leverage keyword data including search volume, ad competition, and additional keyword suggestions. As an SEO beginner working from home, the right tools could make a significant impact on your overall organic rankings and traffic. Read on to learn about the top keyword research tools.

1. Ubersuggest

Created by the marketing expert Neil Patel, Ubersuggest is one of the most frequently recommended keyword research tools available online. Many startups and home businesses use this tool simply because it’s free to access and start gathering data. Ubersuggest makes it easy to identify head terms, long-tail phrases, and thousands of other keyword suggestions. On top of keyword suggestions, the platform allows you to view the top 100 search engine results for a given keyword. Of course, this is a great way to get insights about your competition. You can target specific keywords based on the number of links, domain score, and potential number of visits. Utilize these keywords to prepare new content, optimize existing content, and attract new audiences to your website. Additionally, if you sign up, you’ll receive advanced data, tracking, and trends.

2. Google AdWords Keyword Planner

Next, many marketing professionals recommend the Google Adwords keyword tool. The Adwords dashboard provides plenty of targeted keyword ideas based on the keyword provided. You can easily plan your keywords, create groups and export lists of terms. Moreover, the platform displays the average monthly search volume for a specific term. By using the platform directly maintained by Google, you can pull highly accurate search volume on your keywords. While Google would have the most accurate data, some experts have shown that paid accounts have more specific search volumes compared to overall numbers. Still, for SEO purposes, Adwords is one of the go-to sources for relevant keyword ideas and estimated search volumes. Try this tool when you are building a successful website based on a content marketing strategy.

3. SEMRush

Many SEO professionals have additionally recommended SEMRush as a top tool for keyword research. Known as the Swiss Army Knife of SEO, SEMRush makes it easy to find new keywords, estimate competition, and monitor your organic traffic performance. You can create keyword lists based on long-tail search terms, CPC distribution metrics,

and keyword difficulty. Using their research toolkit, business owners of all sizes conduct a fast, thorough analysis of all your keywords. You can even study your competitors to learn how they are targeting the SERPs. With a full tool kit, the pros recommend the platform to uncover profitable keywords and increase your organic traffic.

4. WordStream’s Keyword Tool

Furthermore, experienced marketers use WordStream’s powerful free tool to begin tracking keywords. This tool makes it easy to discover and export new keywords to help you succeed in search engine rankings. The popular tool operated by WordStream helps you refine results by URL, industry, and location to ensure that all search terms are incredibly relevant to your business. After identifying new keyword ideas, you can easily research and prioritize search terms based on competition or estimated CPC. Then, you can download a full keyword list in CSV format to strategically optimize your Google Ads account or SEO strategy. No matter your content production experience or marketing skill level, it is essential to consider WordStream’s free keyword tool.

5. Ahrefs Keyword Generator

Expert marketers across the globe have been using Ahrefs Keyword Generator. With this solution, you can find thousands of keywords searching popular search engines like Google, Bing, YouTube, or Amazon. Ahrefs empowers you to find relevant keywords by accessing a database of over 8 billion keywords. You can then analyze key metrics like keyword difficulty, search volume, and CPC for phrases you are targeting. You can additionally examine keywords opportunities from over 150 countries to accommodate marketing professionals worldwide. Using these advanced features, you can find untapped keywords with high organic search potential. Whether you are planning keyword research for your website, blog, or eCommerce platform, it is essential to familiarize yourself with Ahrefs and understand your website’s traffic patterns.

6. KWFinder

Many skilled marketing professionals have started using KWFinder as a standout solution to utilize in 2020. KWFinder is one of the only tools available that leverages the tool of Google’s autocomplete and questions algorithm to suggest the best matching phrases. With this powerful functionality, you can find popular long-tail and question-based keywords for your content. In addition, KWFinder empowers you to get rid of low-traffic, high-difficulty keywords you do not want to rank for. Instead, you can focus on targeting valuable keywords and filtering those that you are not interested in. Use this powerful solution to organize keywords into lists of profitable groups with high traffic potential.

Conclusion

There are several advanced keyword suggestion tools to familiarize yourself within 2020. The best tools and resources greatly simplify the process to identify strong, high-traffic keywords for your content. Integrating the proper tools is essential to elevate your content marketing in 2020. Each tool offers a unique set of features, advantages, and insights. With the right program, you can easily identify new keyword opportunities, track volume, position, and estimated monthly visits. Simultaneously, you can access additional features to help you analyze backlinks, track the top SEO pages, and generate new content ideas. Depending on the needs of your home business, get started with some of the top recommended SEO keyword tools available on the market.

