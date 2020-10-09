2020’s Ultimate Guide to Improving Your Google Ads Campaign

Photo by 🇨🇭 Claudio Schwarz | @purzlbaum on Unsplash

If you want more results from your Google Ads campaign, think about optimizing it. On paper, optimizing that Google Ads campaign of yours may look complex. However, in reality, it is doable. Of course, Google keeps on making changes. But this shouldn’t scare you from optimizing your campaign. All you need is to continuously optimize the programs. On those lines, this guide is going to take you the steps and tips you need to optimize that Google Ads campaign of yours.

Use Exact Match Changes

Study the way Google ranks pages. For instance, Google prefers sites that have keyword match strategies. The keyword match was updated in 2018. Before then, you were allowed to explicitly target a keyword together with its common misspellings. However, this has changed. Nowadays, matched keywords now include synonyms and reordered words. They also include additional and functional words omission. Consequently, if you are using exact words in your Google Ads, you are likely to display increased keywords than you had intended. That’s why you should always review your search terms in your account to do away with irrelevance as well as those costly impressions and clicks. Doing so will give you an opportunity to add negative keywords whenever fitting.

Here is how to view your search terms:

Go to your account

Navigate to select the keyword section

From here click search terms

A report will be generated

The report will display a list of impressions and clicks that results from these keywords. Ensure that you don’t have any keyword overlap. These are the keywords that can trigger those clicks and impressions. Consider refining the list to make sure that you are showing the correct ads.

Consider Optimizing For Competitor Terms

You cannot ignore competitor words or terms when rolling out a Google Ads campaign. In the last few years, Google algorithm has discouraged those exact brand name-based searches. To be precise, these ads are no longer displayed. Consequently, you cannot display searches in your competitor brand as well as brand names. However, all isn’t lost. Still, you can use the long-tail keywords that are relevant to your competitor’s product offerings.

Go For Enhanced CPC When Doing Manual Bidding

How is your Google Ads bidding strategy set? Is it based on Manual CPC? Well, if so, consider enabling it based on the Enhanced CPC. It gives a better option when it comes to bidding management.

Enhanced CPC, also known as ECPC, is a smart bidding form that takes advantage of real time-based auction signals like location, settings, and demographics to improve the chances of showing your ads to users. Consequently, they tend to increase conversion rates. That’s why you shouldn’t set your account to run on autopilot. With Enhanced CPC, you have an option that allows Google to set your bids beyond the maximum CPC. This allows you to maximize your targeted clicks—which can lead to increased conversions.

Leverage on Ad Text

Google is dynamic in nature. In particular, it continuously revises the options you have when it comes to ad text. These revisions are meant to give you more opportunities to get more space on the search results. According to Google, you now have the chance to include a third headline as well as a second description. This offers you more space to display more characters to your potential customers. What this means is that your message is conveyed conveniently. Take advantage of this revision. With 30 additional characters to your heading and one more description, you have the flexibility you need when it comes to your CTA. In a nutshell, you have up to 90 characters in this new arrangement.

However, if you are unsure about what to include in the extra space, consider testing with Responsive Search Ads. This is the latest option from Google to help advertisers get the most out of the extra space offered. With Responsive Search Ads, you have a tool that can mix up to 15 headlines together with 4 different descriptions. This can lead to the dynamic creation of around 43,680 different permutations. This allows you to spot the combination that generates the best click-through based rates as well as conversions. Take advantage of this feature to optimize your Google Ads campaign strategy.

Work On Your Quality Scores

Quality score is an important component when rolling out a Google Ads campaign. So, it’s important to monitor it regularly. Remember, Ads tend to run across different keywords. They direct potential customers to pages within the content. According to experts, your quality score is based on 3 primary factors. They include:

Landing page experience

Click-through rate

Ad relevance

In most cases, the quality score ranges from 1 to 10. 10 is the best score while 1 is the worst score. According to Google, if your keywords have poor quality scores, it may result in paused ads. Even worse, advertisers who don’t have a notification feature might not even know what’s happening. So, take your time before using certain keywords. Know the exact type of keywords you intend to target. Know the structure of ad groups. Monitor the alignment of copy ads for each keyword. Of course, all your keywords won’t have a quality score of 10. On average, they may score between five and 8. To boost the score, consider improving the quality of your ad copy. This will, in turn, increase your site’s click-through rates.

Also, pay close attention to the landing page content. Ensure that the loading speed is excellent. The address must be correct. The links must work perfectly.

Remarketing Ads

It’s a fact, not all those who click through your ads will be customers. In most cases, they will need time to make decisions. Remember, they may not have money when clicking through your ads. The best way to recapture these viewers is through remarketing the ads. Target these customers. Use remarketing ads. However, if you don’t have time to remarket your ads, consider hiring a digital meal Adwords management agency to help you.

The Bottom-Line

Of course, running a Google Ads campaign is good for your business. Among other things, it will boost your lead capture rate and bring you more sales. However, if you don’t optimize it, you won’t get the results you need. The above tricks will play a key role in optimizing your Google Ads campaign.

