Ways to Manage Your Sales Without Leaving Your Inbox

Email is an important communication and marketing tool for every business. It is convenient, fast, and personal without being intrusive. You can manage your sales without having to make calls or leave your office. Keep reading to learn about a few tips to manage your sales in your inbox.

Subject Line

The subject line of your sales email should be short, personal, and inviting. Instead of sounding like an annoying salesman, your aim should be to pique the interest of readers. Consider using different subject lines for different groups. Find out what works better than others.

Nothing will get your email rejected faster than robotic language. These experts advise that you avoid email automation tools as they seem impersonal. Signs of an email automation tool gone wrong includes too much spacing and using the wrong name on your subject line.

Think about how you would create a subject line if the email was for your acquaintance. Even though it should not seem overly familiar, it shouldn’t be too cold or impersonal either. Avoid complex words and marketing lingo.

Do not use catchy slogans for your subject line as they may seem too promotional. The first reaction for most people would be to delete these messages.

While it is important to capitalize the first word of your subject line, you should use lowercase for the other letters. Capitalizing everything makes it look and feel like a marketing broadcast and your audience is unlikely to open it.

A Strong Opening Line

All sales emails need a strong opening line. Start with an impactful statement that captures the attention of your reader. Opening lines like ‘Hello, my name is….’ may seem polite, but they do not work. The most important question to ask when typing out your opening line should be how you can address the recipient. Would they prefer Hi, hello, or dear, or would they respond better to their names?

Understand your target and answer this question before clicking send. A good opening line connects well with the subject line. Your opening line should meet the following requirements:

It should promote a smooth transition into the sales pitch

It should establish context immediately

It should help you build trust and credibility

Do not waste too much time with the first few lines. You only need a few sentences to accomplish your goals without deviating from the subject line.

Your Pitch

The body copy should deliver a strong pitch. Think about it and what you would like to achieve before writing your pitch. If you do not know what you want to achieve, you are unlikely to deliver a good pitch. Avoid generic propositions and focus on creating a personalized pitch. Determine the main purpose of your sales email. Do you intend to:

Give them a free trial of your product?

Encourage an immediate click?

Capture their interest and book a call?

Your goal will determine the body and pitch of your email.

Closing

Your closing statement should be just as strong as the opening statement. All sales emails should end with simple and clear calls to action. Your prospect should have no trouble understanding what you are asking of them. Consider ending with any of the following questions to get a definitive response:

Do you have some time to catch up later?

Do you have any questions?

Can we talk? If not, who would you recommend someone else to talk to?

Have you given some thought to my proposal?

Would you be available for a ten-minute call on this date?

If you have done everything right so far, you should have no trouble convincing your prospects to respond to your email. The following are a few CTA mistakes to avoid:

Having many unrelated CTAs

Coming up with an unclear or confusing CTA

Making too many requests

Having a CTA that is too difficult of a decision

Asking for sensitive information or details that would be difficult to provide

Signature

Keep your signature short and professional. Avoid long, complicated, or distracting signatures. The right signature should be a reflection of your brand. It should include your phone number for contact. Consider including a link to at least one of your online profiles. They make it easy for customers to reach you. Your signature should not have any sorts of images.

In conclusion, email can be a great marketing tool. There are lots of sales email tools that may help you achieve your goals. With some creativity and a little preparation, they can be a great asset for your sales and marketing team.

Royce Calvin Royce is as passionate about Internet Marketing as he is with his ever-present cup of Starbucks coffee.

