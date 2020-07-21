8 Proven Ways To Rule Out Email Marketing Challenges

Email marketing prevails as one of the top methods for business communication. However, it can prove to be the most dangerous way to communicate too. Even a perfect business can go down in vain if they don’t do their email marketing right.

Did you know that over 144 billion emails are sent out every day? Your marketing email can easily get lost in the crowd of your targeted customer’s inbox.

Email marketing has got a pretty good share of obstacles to overcome. We will help you out with some sure-shot ways to overcome the hurdles.

Let’s talk about the challenges and how they can be overcome while sending emails for marketing.

Gathering New Subscribers

According to research, gathering new subscribers for email marketing is considered as one of the biggest challenges. You can surpass this hurdle by educating your target audience with the benefit of your business. People should know explicitly how subscribing to your email can profit them more than your rivals’ products.

It would be best if you referred to this email template guide on how to send emails that convert more leads. The template should cater to their taste and preference. This will connect to more people, and your open rates will increase.

Subscribers bypass your emails due to format issues

All the recipients won’t be able to view all kinds of multimedia included in the email. So, it would help if you came up with a way to get your email read by most of the audience. You can add a link to any video or flash file, instead of putting heavy files or badly formatted videos that not just make your content look too cluttered but also increase the bounce rates. You should attach low-resolution images.

Always use professional email templates to formulate your email. This helps your audience to navigate through your mails smoothly, and they know where to find what.

Cross-platform compatibility

Email marketing can reach a larger audience as it can be automated. So, you have to ensure cross-platform compatibility. These days, people use their mobile phones or tablets to check their mailboxes frequently. To give you an insight, 53% of emails are opened on mobile.

Hence before sending out your emails, make sure they don’t look wobbly. You should use short writings and a single-column layout, place important information strategically, etc.

Inadequate Staffing

According to Litmus Research, 52% of marketers agree that their email programs are under-staffed. Email marketing resourcing is always a problem as the supply never meets the demand.

Define an agile 2-week cycle to curb this issue. Don’t take any new initiatives in this definitive cycle. Hire freelancers if your internal staff doesn’t suffice.

You can also automate emails as it will give a 92-percent boost to the revenue and reduce your manpower usage.

Improving Deliverability

Your emails won’t serve any purpose if they land on the spam-box. Hence, you should try to stand out and be real. Passing spam filters, a full inbox, and non-deliverable email addresses is a huge task to handle.

Always avoid spam words in the mail subject line to stay out of the spam folder. Avoid words like online degree, save money, earn dollars, subscribe, work at home, free trial, low price, home-based job.

Dealing with Low Click-Through Rates

Improving email click-through rates and maintaining the constant number of clicks is a brain-freezer in email marketing. Most of the time, recipients skim through the mails. They don’t read the message body entirely or don’t click on the inside links. That leads to business loss.

Email list categorization retains subscribers while increasing click-through rates. Organize a yearly activity and ask subscribers about their continuation with receiving emails. Never hoard customers with messages that lead to disliking and low click through rates. Try to customize mail receiving frequency based on customer’s preferences. You may also provide gifts to increase your click-through rates.

Dealing with Poor Quality and Data Integration

In the coming years, email marketers will be staggered by issues due to Data Integration. With the world accepting machine learning and AI for analytics, content, and email marketing processes and activities, data will be the new food. Hence email marketing organizations should gear up for wide-variety, robust, reliable, and massive data.

Get educated about the importance of data and its need in the future of AI and Machine learning. Have an understanding of what type of data is critical to obtain customers and reach the business and marketing goals.

Rekindling Your Inactive customers

We can quickly get people to subscribe to your email marketing. But very soon, they become dormant. Researchers have stated that an average of 63 per cent subscribers is inactive in a list.

To reactivate those dormant customers, start a re-engage campaign. Send mail with catchy details. Emphasize the benefits of being an active recipient. Also, you may arrange for some quarterly contests to hold on to your subscribers.

Creating an effective email marketing campaign is a long-term process. It needs an amalgamation of proper strategy, planning, and data analysis for successful marketing. To master the process, you need to jump on to sending emails. You will learn the correct way as you experience. And our article is here to give you a head start.

