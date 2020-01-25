6 Proven Local Email Marketing Ideas for Small Businesses

We have a huge list of marketing tactics and e-mail marketing is one of them. Unfortunately, some marketers do not consider it as a powerful tool for grabbing the customer’s attention and maintaining healthy relationships with them. According to research, e-mail marketing can be more beneficial for a brand in comparison to social media if it is utilized properly. However, it is imperative to use e-mail marketing in a perfect manner. The timing, content, topic, and many other factors affect your e-mail marketing strategy. In this article, we will see some amazing ideas for e-mail marketing that can help in growing small businesses. These ideas are:

Creating an attention-grabbing newsletter

A newsletter plays an imperative role in building your connection with your customers. Valuable newsletters can become an essential thing in the reader’s life and they will keep on waiting for the next release. However, the newsletter should provide valuable things to the reader. It should have solutions for making a reader’s life easy.

The topics of the newsletter will depend on your business. For instance, a spa business can write on topics like how to relax the body, how to enjoy a stress-free life, how to take care of your hands and feet, and so on.

The newsletter can also highlight the local happenings to keep the customers up to date. For instance, one can add local events that are about to happen. Some newsletters also have life hacks and other tips and tricks. Make sure that the newsletter includes things that are not already known to the reader. The content of the newsletter should be interesting.

Promoting a customer loyalty program

Customer loyalty programs are widely used by almost every brand. These programs help in strengthening relationships with customers. E-mail is an amazing way of increasing subscriptions to the loyalty program and keeping the customers up to date about the loyalty offers.

By using e-mail marketing, we can tell the benefits of signing up for the loyalty program. We can also ask customers to share our loyalty program with their friends and family. A discount offer can be given for sharing. Likewise, e-mail can be used for making special wishes to the customer on birthdays, cultural festivals, and historical events.

Using real case studies

Former clients and their stories are the most reliable source for new customers. We can use testimonials and customer spotlights in our e-mail. We can also make case studies and tell the new customers how our product/service has helped the local customers. What feedback did we get and how the product helped our customer?

We can also put small videos and pictures of before and after the effect of using the product. It will help the new customer in knowing about your product and its uses. We can also make case studies related to influencers. This will give weight to the case studies and will increase the probability of being noticed.

Similarly, we can give links to the influencer’s blog in our case study in which the influencer has discussed the product.

Get insights from customers

Email marketing is a great way of carrying out surveys and collecting polls from your customers. These customer insights are a valuable factor for crafting your future strategies and they are highly helpful in increasing ROI.

With these insights, one can bring amendments to the current product, make a new product or improve customer service if required. We can simply send a survey in an e-mail and share the results in another e-mail. The readers will definitely find it interesting to know the views of others and what is the ultimate result. We can also share the final result in local newspapers, blogs, and magazines.

The polls and surveys should be taken on the topic which is of vital interest to the customers. For instance, we can start a survey on customer behavior, some trending local issues in the community or simply their feedback on the product.

Announcing special offers

E-mail is the best way to let your customers know about special offers. For instance, you can send offers for a limited time with a great discount. Many brands give a one-day discount in order to create hype and making the brand name viral. Although these special offers are available on social media too there are many other brands on social media. E-mail is something that is separate. Your offer will be highlighted in a separate way.

We can also give references to other products of the same brand at the end of the email. Thus, these special offers are a great way of grabbing customer-attention and turning the present customers into loyal customers.

Making an editorial calendar

Creating an editorial calendar for special promotions and events is a great idea. This will create a good connection with your customers and they get the feeling that you are concerned with their special events. These events include Black Friday, Giving Tuesday, year-end sales and so on. Similarly, there are historical festivals, cultural festivals, anniversaries and other important days that are ideal for promotion.

One can also use seasonal offers like in countries where there is extreme cold, we can make an offer before winters and vice versa. We can use e-mail marketing to promote products before special events. For instance, a carpet cleaners London shop announced a 10% discount on home carpet cleaning due to Christmas. Since people usually opt for carpet cleaning before Christmas. This offer has high chances to be noticed. Many of the customers keep waiting for special offers on their holy events and then go for purchasing things at a discount.

Conclusion

In short, email marketing can be done in several ways. It depends on the creativity of the marketer that how smartly he uses this tactic of marketing. We can also have some research on our competitor’s e-mail marketing strategy and then make some creative e-mail ideas.

Whether it is a product-based business or a service-based, the trend of e-mail marketing will keep on rising as it provides some commendable impacts on ROI.

Arslan Hassan Arslan is an electrical engineer with a passion for writing, designing and anything tech-related. His educational background in the technical field has given him the edge to write on many topics. He occasionally writes blog articles for Carpet Cleaning London.

Similar Posts:

GD Star Rating

loading...

GD Star Rating

loading...