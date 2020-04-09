15 E-Commerce Email Examples for Outstanding Results

Photo by Webaroo on Unsplash

Sufficient communication with customers is the backbone of any successful business. Communication helps to foster good long term business-to-customer relationships. Email marketing offers a sophisticated tool for nurturing customer relationships, and its main strength is in its versatility. The modern e-commerce marketer can easily leverage the several advantages of email to connect with their customers at various stages of business.

While many business owners are benefiting tremendously from the vast opportunities that emailing offers, several still find it difficult to make any headway whatsoever. If you, however, fail to employ the right techniques in your business’s emailing strategy, you may never get the amount of success that your business needs to get to the next level.

It is essential to employ only the best e-commerce emailing techniques in your email marketing campaigns for the best results for your business. This way, you can guarantee to get the desired response/actions with every email.

Sending the right email can go a long way to amplify your brand, increase sales numbers, generate revenue, cause your audience to take desired actions, and more.

Here are 15 surefire examples that will set your e-commerce business rolling.

15 eCommerce Email Examples for Your Business

Welcome Email

Welcome mails hold the record for the highest open rate. They are your first shot at creating the needed business-to-customer relationship with your subscribers.

Even though welcome emails are characteristically short length, they have an outstanding 60% read rate. A typical welcome email is 50 to 150 words long. These emails can help boost customer retention by over 70%.

Shipping Confirmation

Certainty is one of the irresistible things customers like after great products. It is essential to take the guesswork out of the heads of your customers during business transactions, and thankfully, confirmation emails do this effortlessly.

Shipping confirmation/tracking emails help your buyers to keep a clear track of their order(s). This way, they can easily confirm whether their orders were received correctly, whether their billing/shipping address, shipping method, price of the product, and other variables were received successfully.

Special Deal Mails

Presentation is everything if you want to flaunt your exclusive deals and your best products to your customers. You must be able to get your audience’s attention right away. Integrating sleek images of the service/product you’re giving away is an excellent way to sell out to your customers. Also, including ample info on how your special deal would help your client save more is crucial.

Abandoned Cart Mail

No business owner wants to have their customer abandon their shopping carts. Most times, it could be as a result of anything, the unexpected perhaps. A prolonged browser error, a faulty device, poor network service, etc. may cause cart abandonment.

Abandoned cart emails can come in handy whenever products are left in the cart over an extended period without completing the purchase. These mails can help to remind the client of their abandoned transaction(s) and prompt them to respond to them, especially in a case where they forgot.

Free Gift Emails

Every customer loves to receive some freebies now and then for their patronage. Gift emails are an excellent way to connect with your customers in this regard.

Gift emails can even be tailored to advertise new products, and the freebies a customer stands to win when they make a purchase or a series of purchases.

Mixing your freebie emails along with relevant catchy images is a great way to go.

Referral Reward Emails

Referral programs are a long-standing e-commerce strategy that has brought many companies successful returns on various fronts. A referral reward email is usually very clear about the company’s reward offering to customers who refer their company successfully.

Referral emails can also integrate other useful ad-ons like trackable links, and so on.

Product Arrival Email

When a new product is launched, it is always a great idea to promote it on all fronts. One of the ways you can promote new products effectively is by employing emails to create awareness.

Webinar Invitation Emails

For most companies, support is everything; this is synonymous, especially with tech companies. You need to maintain constant communication with your customers on various fronts. They need to understand exactly how to utilize their purchases effectively. Webinars offer an easy avenue to create this needed awareness, and webinar invitation emails are an excellent way to get your customers onboard.

Video Tutorial Emails

Video tutorials often focus on specific aspects of a product. For example, a new hair curling equipment that is very effective but reported to be challenging to operate. The issue may simply be because the design is different from the norm, and users are finding it challenging to get acquainted.

Video tutorials offer an excellent medium to get your customers in the know quickly, and a video tutorial email is a unique way to get your audience on board.

Product Sale Emails

Product sale emails are an excellent strategy to stay in touch with your customers. They can be used to alert your customers on price hikes and drops, and also keep them in the know about similar products in the market (or your store).

Customers appreciate it when you can help them do the market survey and analysis so that they can focus on other pressing demands.

New Changes Emails

Every company has to make new changes now and then. Sometimes it’s for security, other times it’s keeping up with current trends, and so on.

It is a unique idea to inform your customers every time you enact any changes. This way, you would have strengthened your customer relationship with existing clients and increased trust.

Help Guide Emails

Customers often need help with various things; it could be with buying a product, navigating through an app, etc. help guide emails are one of the ways through which you can offer your customers needed assistance instantly.

Limited Time Sale

If you have a product that is sought after, but in low stock, it is a great idea to inform your customers of a limited time sale on the product. This way, you easily let your customers understand the urgency of the product sale.

Limited time sale mails can easily be customized and redeployed at different intervals – say there’s a month left, five days left, or even an hour left.

Product Trial Ending Email

Customers love to try out products for free. However, soon the trial period comes to an end, and they need to start paying. A series of good, well-crafted, trial ending emails can help your customers pay for the product quickly. A bad one can scare them away quickly, as well.

Product Rating and Review Email

Customers give the most accurate feedback concerning your business and your product offerings. You might as well leverage their opinion to improve your business on various fronts while upholding your lead against the market competition.

Conclusion

Emails offer multiple solutions to numerous businesses. It is a great idea to employ an effective strategy to utilize the power of emailing in your e-commerce business. This move can go a long way to generate revenue, amplify your brand, and achieve so much more. The e-commerce email examples outlined in this post are excellent for deploying across a multitude of businesses as you build effective strategies towards your business ideal.

