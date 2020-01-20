10 Tools for Sending Successful Cold Emails

Correctly composed cold emails can be highly effective. This selection of tools will help you to master cold outreach campaigns and breathe life into your business.

Cold email outreach is a tricky task, although it is essential at the early stages of a business. Behind cold email campaigns, there is quite a lot of effort put into content perfection, targeting, and engagement. More than a three-quarter of cold emails never get opened, and it’s pretty discouraging. But let’s face it, even that little conversion can make a difference for your company. Remember the Pareto principle? With the right approach and technology, you can only benefit from your email marketing communications. Here are some useful platforms to ensure a smooth start.

Any email outreach begins with segmenting the right audience. Hunter will help you to find necessary contact by domain or a company name. The tool also offers email addresses verification that significantly reduces the bounce rate. Subscription is available for small as well as large teams.

A simple list of contacts is not enough to start designing a solid email campaign. Ensure that you have all the necessary information about your prospects to target correctly and personalize the message. UpLead provides over 50 different criteria to segment the audience and benefit of verified data and technology tracking. CRM integration is another practical feature of this tool.

An email signature is a valuable addition to your message that will help you to build brand awareness. Newoldstamp is an email signature maker that offers an inclusive editor with a variety of designs, banners, and the ability to link social media. If you need a simpler option, there is an opportunity for free email signature templates that will suit any business.

Check your email content before sending and make sure to consider relevant keywords, Grammatic, or spelling mistakes easy to pick up on while eloquent writing is one of the positive brand characteristics which is associated with credibility and high level of competence. Use Grammarly to polish your content and make an excellent first impression.

Shall we talk about automation tools now? There are plenty of options. Litmus, for example, is a software that will help you to develop automated email campaigns with integrated analytics, spam testing, and reviews. It is a go-to platform for the efficient management of your cold outreach, that provides you with useful insights and relevant solutions.

It’s another email marketing instrument that can be integrated with other business administration apps. GetResponse generates a sales funnel that includes all your marketing campaign efforts. Besides email automation, the solution covers webinars and the design of landing pages. Such a broad compilation is especially helpful for small enterprises and those practicing cold emailing.

After you figured out the main elements of your cold outreach campaign, it is time to test your email functionality. Mailtrap is a safe platform to experiment with different versions of your message as it should end up in your prospect’s inbox just the way you planned it. By using a staged environment, Mailtrap tests emails for spam and accessibility on popular email clients. With this tool, all your data is well organized and completely safe.

Active sales are all about nurturing. Prospect is an automation platform that not only helps to research and test potential customers. It suggests a drip campaign solution that determines an algorithm of email series to go right down the marketing funnel. Additional features are CRM integration and performance reporting.

This email marketing platform set you up with the Chrome extension to help discover prospects all around the Internet. It saves time and increases your email contact list. As well as multichannel campaign automation, Reply presents some ideas for improvement, such as A/b testing tool and analytical reports.

Keep an eye on industry performance. Your competitors are not just businesses with similar products but also a great source of insights and evaluations. Competitors app is a platform where you can observe the marketing activity of competitors. It’s suitable for website updates, social platforms, and SEO monitoring. As well as following the email campaigns of companies in your niche, it is particularly relevant in the process of cold email outreach.

As you can tell, cold email outreach is a demanding marketing technique. It gets relatively confusing when you know there is a high possibility of failure. A good structure and attention to details is the key. Don’t forget about the data privacy protection and other local regulations that might interfere with your ambitious business goals. Although, be positive and always keep in mind that the great purpose of cold email outreach not getting sales but building quality relationships. Let it be a successful beginning of your progressive email marketing strategy.

Royce Calvin

